Zach McCoy medical related expenses

Recently, my son in law Zach was diagnosed with liver cancer, Cholangiocarcinoma, and we are reaching out to our community for support as we navigate the challenges of treatment and associated medical costs. On Friday November 29th, he was driving to work when he started feeling some abdominal discomfort. As he got to work and started his shift it became unbearable and he went to the ER where they did an ultrasound of his gallbladder only to find multiple tumors on his liver, after several more scans and a biopsy we were able to confirm that it is cancerous. He is a public servant to his community with his local county sheriff’s office. He has always put everyone first and never asks for anything. As he has given so much to those around him, I would like to help give a little back to him. His four kids will be separated as the oldest will be with his mom and the other three are staying with me. His wife, my daughter will be traveling between all of them. This will be a very stressful time for us all but we are committed to fighting this battle with strength and positivity. Your donations will directly help cover travel expenses for him to get his treatment in Indianapolis as well as for Taylor traveling between him and the kids, food for Taylor during his hospital stays, and any unexpected expenses that may arises during this difficult time, allowing us to focus on Zach’s recovery. Every contribution, no matter how small, is deeply appreciated and brings us closer to overcoming this difficult time. Thank you for your love and support.