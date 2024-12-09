Bamford Club Christmas Staff Fund

Raised:
GBP £5,975
Hello members,
Last year we raised over £9,000 for the amazing staff. The funds raised were split equally between every member of the team. Please can we show our gratitude again this year by donating whatever you can to the Christmas fund.
It is a joy to be a Member of a Club with Such helpful and passionate staff
Thankyou to all the staff for such kindness xx
Happy Christmas and thanks for another great year !
Thank you for your warm welcome every time I come to The Club.
Thank you so much for making The Club such a wonderful place to come to.
Many thanks for being amazing
Thanks for all your smiles, gestures and incredible energy over the last year, you've made it another incredible year at The Club.❤️Can't thank you enough❤️
Thanks for your superb work for another great year at the Club!
Have a fun Christmas and New Year and thank you for always smiling
Thank you for being so lovely and making this a very special club xx
Happy holidays to all x
Merry Christmas to a great team!
Thank you to everyone at the Club. You make it a very special place to be. Happy Christmas to you all! xx
Thank you for everything you do for us all. Merry Christmas - Sally and Chris
Thanks for everything!
Thank you all so much for looking after us and making the Club so special, you are all amazing and so kind, Happy Christmas to you all
thank you everyone!
