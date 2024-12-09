Campaign Image

Bamford Club Christmas Staff Fund

Raised:

 GBP £5,975

Campaign created by Matthew Hobbs

Bamford Club Christmas Staff Fund

Hello members,

Last year we raised over £9,000 for the amazing staff. The funds raised were split equally between every member of the team. Please can we show our gratitude again this year by donating whatever you can to the Christmas fund. 

Recent Donations
Show:
Jamie
£ 100.00 GBP
10 days ago

It is a joy to be a Member of a Club with Such helpful and passionate staff

Anonymous Giver
£ 200.00 GBP
14 days ago

Thankyou to all the staff for such kindness xx

Clare and Kelan
£ 800.00 GBP
21 days ago

Happy Christmas and thanks for another great year !

Anonymous Giver
£ 100.00 GBP
22 days ago

Thank you for your warm welcome every time I come to The Club.

Vicky Skea
£ 100.00 GBP
22 days ago

Thank you so much for making The Club such a wonderful place to come to.

Toby and Hen
£ 100.00 GBP
22 days ago

Many thanks for being amazing

Denise B
£ 75.00 GBP
23 days ago

Thanks for all your smiles, gestures and incredible energy over the last year, you've made it another incredible year at The Club.❤️Can't thank you enough❤️

Mark Hoge
£ 300.00 GBP
23 days ago

Thanks for your superb work for another great year at the Club!

Lucy Thomson
£ 100.00 GBP
23 days ago

Have a fun Christmas and New Year and thank you for always smiling

Jules
£ 50.00 GBP
23 days ago

Thank you for being so lovely and making this a very special club xx

Anonymous Giver
£ 50.00 GBP
25 days ago

Happy holidays to all x

Anonymous Giver
£ 50.00 GBP
25 days ago

Merry Christmas to a great team!

Amanda Rees
£ 100.00 GBP
25 days ago

Thank you to everyone at the Club. You make it a very special place to be. Happy Christmas to you all! xx

Sally and Chris
£ 100.00 GBP
25 days ago

Thank you for everything you do for us all. Merry Christmas - Sally and Chris

Simon and Nicole
£ 100.00 GBP
26 days ago

Thanks for everything!

Duncan Jennings
£ 100.00 GBP
27 days ago

SJ and Simon Curtis
£ 100.00 GBP
27 days ago

Diane Jimmy Sarah Hearn
£ 200.00 GBP
27 days ago

Thank you all so much for looking after us and making the Club so special, you are all amazing and so kind, Happy Christmas to you all

Jascha Widecki
£ 100.00 GBP
27 days ago

mark gabbertas
£ 150.00 GBP
27 days ago

thank you everyone!

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo