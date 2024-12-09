This year, I’m asking for your support in making what could be my dad’s last Christmas a memorable one. My father is battling severe health challenges. He has been diagnosed with congestive heart failure and COPD, and just two months ago, his heart was functioning at 60%. Now, it’s down to just 40%, and doctors have warned that any further fluid buildup could leave him unable to leave the hospital. His condition is critical, and every moment we have with him is precious.





My father has always been the rock of our family, and the holidays have always been about love, laughter, and the joy of being together. This year, he desperately wants to see his grandkids, but circumstances have made it financially impossible for us to be with him. The cost of traveling home to Louisiana is more than we can afford right now, and I fear we might miss out on what could be our last Christmas with him.





I have to put my pride aside and reach out to our community and ask for help to make this trip possible. Your generosity will help cover the costs of travel, accommodations, and making sure we can spend this precious time together as a family.





Every donation, no matter how small, will help us be there with my dad, create lasting memories, and share what could be his final Christmas surrounded by the love of his family. Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for any support you can offer.





From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for helping make this Christmas unforgettable.







