Help Luke stay afloat as his injuries heal

November 17, 2024 my son Luke and a friend were coming back from Dallas, in a rental car, and hydroplaned. Multiple roll overs led to serious injuries and miraculous survival. Severe hematomas in several areas. Stitches to close a gash between his nose and his lip. A tooth punctured his bottom lip. Multiple broken bones: eye socket, nose, right hand and right forearm. Only the last 2 were able to be repaired via surgery. He is right handed. He is a truck driver. He isn't allowed to return to work until he gets a full release. That won't happen for another 10-12 weeks and he's been down 3 weeks already. A truck driver doesn't make money if those 18 wheels aren't rolling and his medical insurance comes out of his paycheck. All the bills (car payment, auto insurance & day to day necessities) are still rolling in though and this great guy, that has always helped EVERYONE else, now needs YOUR help. The amount needed could go up as this progresses, especially if he loses his medical insurance. Please help me to help him.
We KNOW God was there and protected them both. We KNOW God will be there through the healing. We want YOU to know what a blessing you are, whether you donate, or share, or pray: we APPRECIATE you and are THANKFUL for you.
December 26th, 2024
First I/we want to thank those that have donated or shared. Second, I need to update and it's difficult to find the right words. This young man is my youngest son BUT he's also been the BEST friend, BEST human being, to MANY people in his lifetime. That's why this is hard. The rental car insurance he PAID for will NOT help him personally pay his medical bills. It pays for the 3rd party people, like the street sign that was messed up. It's also paying for his passenger's medical bills. NOT Luke's. The passenger's income continues to come in. NOT Luke's. The passenger was a FRIEND that he called his BROTHER. I called him SON. His financial stuff is set. NOT Luke's. I'd like to update on the passenger but they haven't been speaking to me. The bruises heal. The stitches come out. Bones take a little longer to mend.
Luke's bill totals are climbing. Close to $6000 so far for medical but not everything has come in. He is doing physical therapy twice a week. He won't be released to go back to work until he can do a long list of things on the company's return to work policy. His personal vehicle had to go to the shop, the reason he paid for a rental car to go to Texas, and that's $4000 ! Our family tries to never ask for anything but as the year comes to a close I'm asking asking everyone to copy, paste, share this link or the QR code. EVERY few dollars helps ! EVERY share helps !
