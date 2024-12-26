Help Luke stay afloat as his injuries heal

November 17, 2024 my son Luke and a friend were coming back from Dallas, in a rental car, and hydroplaned. Multiple roll overs led to serious injuries and miraculous survival. Severe hematomas in several areas. Stitches to close a gash between his nose and his lip. A tooth punctured his bottom lip. Multiple broken bones: eye socket, nose, right hand and right forearm. Only the last 2 were able to be repaired via surgery. He is right handed. He is a truck driver. He isn't allowed to return to work until he gets a full release. That won't happen for another 10-12 weeks and he's been down 3 weeks already. A truck driver doesn't make money if those 18 wheels aren't rolling and his medical insurance comes out of his paycheck. All the bills (car payment, auto insurance & day to day necessities) are still rolling in though and this great guy, that has always helped EVERYONE else, now needs YOUR help. The amount needed could go up as this progresses, especially if he loses his medical insurance. Please help me to help him.

We KNOW God was there and protected them both. We KNOW God will be there through the healing. We want YOU to know what a blessing you are, whether you donate, or share, or pray: we APPRECIATE you and are THANKFUL for you.