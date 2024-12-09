Serving overseas missionaries through childcare

Hi all!

I have a wonderful opportunity to serve missionaries over in Birmingham, England, by taking care of their children while they train and equip themselves to share the gospel across the globe. There will be roughly 1,500 missionaries, so, lots of kids to care for! This trip has been coordinated by my church, but I’m responsible for the finances. The cost covers lodging, airfare, and food for 8 days. I created this GiveSendGo (the faith version of GoFundMe) to ask for your help. If you feel inclined to help me fund this trip, it would mean the absolute world to me.