Serving overseas missionaries through childcare

 USD $2,800

 USD $917

Hi all!

I have a wonderful opportunity to serve missionaries over in Birmingham, England, by taking care of their children while they train and equip themselves to share the gospel across the globe. There will be roughly 1,500 missionaries, so, lots of kids to care for! This trip has been coordinated by my church, but I’m responsible for the finances. The cost covers lodging, airfare, and food for 8 days. I created this GiveSendGo (the faith version of GoFundMe) to ask for your help. If you feel inclined to help me fund this trip, it would mean the absolute world to me. 

Recent Donations
Micah
$ 117.00 USD
4 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
12 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
14 days ago

Sarah, I really wish I could join - but since I can’t here’s my contribution!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
29 days ago

God bless your faithfulness!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Thank you for going! Ed and Leslie Holliday

Anonymous Giver
$ 19.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 11.00 USD
1 month ago

Kristen
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Micah
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

I’m glad God continues to use you to spread His kingdom!!

Warner
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying 🙏

