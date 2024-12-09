Denton's Dream

Greetings; Please see UPDATES at the end of our story.

This is my son Denton, from the time he was a small boy he has had a love of sharks and a care and concern for all things ocean, this deep affection has never wavered. Denton now 22, wants to pursue Ocean Conservation and Shark Studies, however Denton is in the Autism Spectrum and does not have a traditional education pathway, I have been homeschooling him since 8th grade in hopes of building a better learning foundation then our local school district was willing to provide. After many challenges and hardships over the course of the last several years, we are now in a position to begin to explore how to make this dream a reality for him. Recently an opportunity presented itself that would allow us to get him involved with organizations such as Mote Aquarium and Research, Clearwater Marine Aquarium, and others. Sadly, I have found no grant money, sponsorship or funding available for such pursuits for young adults with disabilities. I am now attempting to build a road for him that simply does not yet exist. These organizations have said to "bring him" that he can begin with volunteer tasks, internships, and hands on learning experiences. Any parent with a child with disabilities knows that there is no greater feeling then to see that child have something that they feel passionate about and a genuine desire to pursue it. This field will be great for Denton as it would allow him to build whatever level of education going forward he desires. He has always enjoyed Science other subjects not so much. :) We will continue to move Denton towards an eventual GED after we have further filled in his learning deficits. Denton is a wealth of potential and moving him forward will be easier with an area of interest.

Living in Michigan, this will be no small undertaking as most of these opportunities require at least a 30 day commitment. Beginning in January we have a chance to get Denton to Florida to begin the networking process. We plan to stop at Florida University which has a well known program for shark research, I want to immerse him and inspire him, to give him a real world view of what a college campus is, to meet and talk with people that have made this their life's work, with the hopes of having them inspire and encourage him as well. I, as a parent want nothing more then to have him truly begin to believe that he is capable in every way to follow this dream and make it a reality. For me I have no greater hope for him then to see him thrive and moving forward to a life of direction, passion and independence.

However, I am not able to accomplish this entirely on my own, this is in reality the first step in finding resources, looking into supports, programs and future experiences he can participate in, it will allow us to have time to meet with program directors, and the likes and to get a better idea what our options are going forward. This opportunity window is now January 5th - February 05, 2025.

Our time line has changed and will be shorter, we are still needing help with gas, food, and admissions to programs in the Marine Science field that we can take advantage of while there. Denton has already raised any money needed for miscellaneous selling his games and such, as I am sure we will be coming home with another stuffed hammerhead at some point. :)

As of today 12/14/24 We have finally made contact with Mote Research Aquarium in Sarasota, and will be scheduling a tour, meet and greet and networking with them, also partnering with them via online learning when we return home. This is the first door to open, I am excited to meet with them and their program and project directors to see what they have to offer for us in the near future, they meet Denton they're gonna love him!!!!

12/28/24 Finally heard back from Clearwater Marine Aquarium, we have applied for their "Inspire" program, this is a one day program that will give him a behind the scenes look at their organization up close, we will be seeing what other opportunities they will offer us when we meet.

Denton was selected from my essay to participate on 1/27/25 with CMA! The day before his 23rd birthday! I am so excited for this opportunity. What a way to celebrate him then where the inspiration really began to form for him. After seeing "Dolphin Tale" the movie, being so moved by her story, saving all his money to see her in 2018, and again in 2021 sadly, just before her unexpected passing. CMA is where he saw these animals up close for the first time and became determined to follow "Winters" inspiration and his own. Thank you CMA! See you soon!!! WHOO HOO!!!

My contact information will be available and anyone that has contacts or resources in Ocean Conservation, Shark Studies or Marine Sciences that we could reach out to please let me know. Also any advice, encouragement or prayers appreciated.

Please consider partnering with us on this journey, ALL are welcome to follow us as we build Denton's Dream!

Blessings great and small.

Diane (mom) and Denton