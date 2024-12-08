EMO Town and Mayor

The Town of EMO Ontario and Mayor Harold McQuaker has excercised they're democracatic rights,and said NO to woke Pride marxist forcing their agenda on their town. They were santioned by the marxist "human rights tribunal" and finded $10,000 and $5000 respectively.

Today Dec 8, 2024 we learn that the bank account of mayor Harold, a senior, has had his bank account garnished for the $5000.00

Let's stand up to this madness and set things right for this man and the town.