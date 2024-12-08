Campaign Image

EMO Town and Mayor

 CAD $20,000

 CAD $815

Campaign created by Steven Jensen

Campaign funds will be received by Steven Jensen

EMO Town and Mayor

The Town of EMO Ontario and Mayor Harold McQuaker has excercised they're democracatic rights,and said NO to woke Pride marxist forcing their agenda on their town. They were santioned by the marxist "human rights tribunal" and finded $10,000 and $5000 respectively.

Today Dec 8, 2024 we learn that the bank account of mayor Harold, a senior, has had his bank account garnished for the $5000.00

Let's stand up to this madness and set things right for this man and the town.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 CAD
1 month ago

Blessings of Papa God Lord Jesus Holy Spirit for your courageous and bold stand for righteousness.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 CAD
1 month ago

Thank you for your courage!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 CAD
1 month ago

Mike Merker - Port Perry
$ 25.00 CAD
1 month ago

Refreshing to see someone stand up to this bullying by a group who clearly have no courage to actually take on a town that could fight back against them. This 'group' Borderland Pride and Douglas W. Judson should be ashamed of themselves and the human rights tribunal members should be named and shamed publicly - this is so typical of society in Canada today - minority rules one again.

Ron and Deb
$ 50.00 CAD
1 month ago

Thank you for standing up for what’s right.

W Lang
$ 25.00 CAD
1 month ago

So proud of this mayor standing up for the RIGHTS of the people and not bending to lunacy and government overreach. Shame on CIBC!!!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 CAD
1 month ago

From the young lad who called you to congratulate you on taking a stand against this destructive woke nonsense. We got to stand up against bullies

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 CAD
1 month ago

May God bless and strengthen you in this battle against corruption and pure evil

RJD
$ 20.00 CAD
1 month ago

I am so angry. I am considering pulling my account out of CIBC.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 CAD
1 month ago

It is a rare politician that has morals and follows those.

Bob and Deb
$ 25.00 CAD
1 month ago

It is time to stand and be counted.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 CAD
1 month ago

Thank you Mayor for standing up for truth! As an elected official, you must stand firm, on your beliefs. I am sharing your story far and wide. May you be blessed beyond measure!

Mi ke
$ 10.00 CAD
1 month ago

We are with you.

Cathy
$ 50.00 CAD
1 month ago

Thank you for taking a stand!

A loving Albertain
$ 50.00 CAD
1 month ago

Wishing you the best. Stand your ground.

