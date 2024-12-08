Goal:
USD $7,500
Raised:
USD $320
We want to help raise funds for the Saint Spiro Cat Rescue. Although I only recently met Spiro & Rakhi, their dedication and reputation within the rescue community has made me a fan. I was introduced recently when I reached out for help with a severely ill female feral, named 'Momma'.
Though there was an outpouring of support, many advised euthanasia, as they did not feel there was hope for her. Spiro's had a "it's not over 'til it's over" approach, and dedicated time and resources to finding a way to help her.
There is still a bumpy road ahead but we hold hope for her recovery. Unfortunately, expenses have mounted. Veterinary exams, X-Rays, ultrasound, FIP injections, etc. In addition, they feed and care for almost 50 cats.
I hope you all find it in your heart to help raise some fund in support of this worthy cause.
Thank you for all you do.
In memory of Braveman aka Garry. Thank you for all that you do!
Spiros and his wife do amazing work. When I saw your post about poor Momma I immediately tagged Spiros. I knew he was relatively nearby and he NEVER gives up on his kitties...no matter what the vets say. God bless you all...especially Momma.
