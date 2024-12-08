We want to help raise funds for the Saint Spiro Cat Rescue. Although I only recently met Spiro & Rakhi, their dedication and reputation within the rescue community has made me a fan. I was introduced recently when I reached out for help with a severely ill female feral, named 'Momma'.

Though there was an outpouring of support, many advised euthanasia, as they did not feel there was hope for her. Spiro's had a "it's not over 'til it's over" approach, and dedicated time and resources to finding a way to help her.

There is still a bumpy road ahead but we hold hope for her recovery. Unfortunately, expenses have mounted. Veterinary exams, X-Rays, ultrasound, FIP injections, etc. In addition, they feed and care for almost 50 cats.

I hope you all find it in your heart to help raise some fund in support of this worthy cause.