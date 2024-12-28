Campaign Image

Support Ruth DiMartino

Goal:

 USD $40,000

Raised:

 USD $6,980

Campaign created by Nancy DiMartino Barnes

Campaign funds will be received by Ruth DiMartino

Support Ruth DiMartino

My wonderful sister-in-law, Ruth DiMartino, has been living with multiple sclerosis (MS) for 22 years, and the daily challenges have only become more difficult. MS has severely impacted her ability to get around, and even the simplest tasks have become overwhelming without proper mobility. We are raising funds to purchase a wheelchair-accessible van that will provide Ruth with the independence, dignity, and freedom to live life to the fullest. This van is crucial for Ruth to leave the house for essential activities like grocery shopping, doctor’s visits, and going to the YMCA, which brings her so much joy. Before the progression of MS, Ruth was a dedicated nurse who selflessly served her community, as does her husband, my wonderful brother Mike, who has been a nurse for nearly 25 years. Together, they have always stepped up to help others, and now they need our help. Your generous support will make a world of difference in Ruth, Mike, and Michael's lives. Every donation, big or small, brings us one step closer to giving her the gift of mobility. Thank you for your kindness and support! Please share this so we can get closer to our goal. 

Recent Donations
Show:
Chris Dietz
$ 200.00 USD
18 hours ago

Verga Family
$ 50.00 USD
20 hours ago

Patrick Helsingius
$ 100.00 USD
23 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 days ago

amy Zimmitti
$ 100.00 USD
3 days ago

Joanna Sanford
$ 75.00 USD
3 days ago

Hope you are able to buy your van soon. Love you!

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
3 days ago

Nancy Ron Fullerton
$ 100.00 USD
3 days ago

Good luck with your fund raiser to get your van .

Steve Espinel
$ 100.00 USD
3 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
3 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
4 days ago

Mary Lowe
$ 100.00 USD
4 days ago

Sue Lowe
$ 50.00 USD
5 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
6 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
6 days ago

Jim and Barbara
$ 500.00 USD
7 days ago

Ruth we love you and pray for your health and happiness.

Christine King
$ 50.00 USD
7 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
7 days ago

charlotte wilkins
$ 30.00 USD
7 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 103.00 USD
7 days ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo