Support Ruth DiMartino

My wonderful sister-in-law, Ruth DiMartino, has been living with multiple sclerosis (MS) for 22 years, and the daily challenges have only become more difficult. MS has severely impacted her ability to get around, and even the simplest tasks have become overwhelming without proper mobility. We are raising funds to purchase a wheelchair-accessible van that will provide Ruth with the independence, dignity, and freedom to live life to the fullest. This van is crucial for Ruth to leave the house for essential activities like grocery shopping, doctor’s visits, and going to the YMCA, which brings her so much joy. Before the progression of MS, Ruth was a dedicated nurse who selflessly served her community, as does her husband, my wonderful brother Mike, who has been a nurse for nearly 25 years. Together, they have always stepped up to help others, and now they need our help. Your generous support will make a world of difference in Ruth, Mike, and Michael's lives. Every donation, big or small, brings us one step closer to giving her the gift of mobility. Thank you for your kindness and support! Please share this so we can get closer to our goal.

