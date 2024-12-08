Helping Silas with His Eyes

Hey! We are Danielle and Jonathan Shull. Our 6 year old son, Silas was born with congenital cataracts. He has had multiple surgeries to attempt to correct his vision.

In 2023, he was diagnosed with glaucoma. At that time we began seeing a Dr in Nashville, Tn at Vanderbilt Eye Institute ,which is 6 hours away from our home.

Since Thanksgiving of last year Silas has had 6/7 surgeries. Honestly I have lost count. We have been to Nashville 13 times this year and we are due to go one more time to get special glasses, but we are finding it hard financially to make it.

We are praying that we can find those who are generous enough to be able to help with getting there. We are running out of time.

Can you help us get to Silas’s next appointment to get his special glasses?

Thank you so much!!