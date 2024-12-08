Campaign Image

Helping Silas with His Eyes

Goal:

 USD $1,000

Raised:

 USD $735

Campaign created by Danielle Shull

Campaign funds will be received by Danielle Shull

Hey! We are Danielle and Jonathan Shull. Our 6 year old son, Silas was born with congenital cataracts. He has had multiple surgeries to attempt to correct his vision. 

In 2023, he was diagnosed with glaucoma. At that time we began seeing a Dr in Nashville, Tn at Vanderbilt Eye Institute ,which is 6 hours away from our home. 

Since Thanksgiving of last year Silas has had 6/7 surgeries. Honestly I have lost count. We have been to Nashville 13 times this year and we are due to go one more time to get special glasses, but we are finding it hard financially to make it. 

We are praying that we can find those who are generous enough to be able to help with getting there. We are running out of time. 

Can you help us get to Silas’s next appointment to get his special glasses? 

Thank you so much!! 

Recent Donations
Rhonda Ciesielski
20 days ago

Hang in there! Wishing you strength, courage and Love! ❤️

Gary and Lisa Skeens
26 days ago

Sending our support, love and continued prayers.

Anonymous Giver
29 days ago

David smith
1 month ago

Brian and Angela Skeens
1 month ago

May God bless your family!

Patty Krause
1 month ago

May God bless your family

Windy McGalliard
1 month ago

Angie Miller
1 month ago

I'm praying for Silas and your family.

