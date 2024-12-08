Helping Silas with His Eyes

Goal:
USD $1,000
Raised:
USD $735
Campaign funds will be received by Danielle Shull
Hey! We are Danielle and Jonathan Shull. Our 6 year old son, Silas was born with congenital cataracts. He has had multiple surgeries to attempt to correct his vision.
In 2023, he was diagnosed with glaucoma. At that time we began seeing a Dr in Nashville, Tn at Vanderbilt Eye Institute ,which is 6 hours away from our home.
Since Thanksgiving of last year Silas has had 6/7 surgeries. Honestly I have lost count. We have been to Nashville 13 times this year and we are due to go one more time to get special glasses, but we are finding it hard financially to make it.
We are praying that we can find those who are generous enough to be able to help with getting there. We are running out of time.
Can you help us get to Silas’s next appointment to get his special glasses?
Thank you so much!!
Hang in there! Wishing you strength, courage and Love! ❤️
Sending our support, love and continued prayers.
May God bless your family!
May God bless your family
I'm praying for Silas and your family.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.