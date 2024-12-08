Support for Nicole Winans' two young children

Campaign Image

On December 6, 2024, Nicole Winans, a Woodbridge, CA, mother of three, and owner of Salon Envy & Boutique in Lodi, was murdered. Her estranged husband, Shane Winans, who owns Anchors Away Tattoo, in Lodi, has been arrested.

Her two youngest children, who were present at the time but ran to a neighbor's house and did not witness the crime, are ages 7 and 10 and are obviously devastated by the death of their mother, as is her oldest daughter, Madison, who is 23.  Her family and friends are struggling to understand and navigate through this unimaginable loss. My name is Janelle Wagers and I have been a friend of Nicole's for many years. Nicole was a beautiful, loving, caring woman who went out of her way to help others. I have created this GiveSendGo campaign to help raise money for her children's current needs and expenses, as well as future needs. All donations will go to support and care for her youngest children. All our lives have been forever changed by this senseless act. Please keep her family, friends and especially her three innocent, beautiful children, in your prayers as we face a future that none of us can comprehend, without our beloved Nicole.

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
4 days ago

Praying for these children…. That God will quickly heal their broken & traumatized hearts.

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
7 days ago

I’m so sorry that two children lost their mother!

Pacific Coast Producers
$ 1000.00 USD
14 days ago

May God bless the memory of Nicole Winans as well as the future for her children!

Dianne Summers
$ 1000.00 USD
16 days ago

Sending Prayers and Healing Thoughts for children and family May they always remember the good memories Peace be with all always Amen 🙏

Salvador Delahno
$ 200.00 USD
17 days ago

May the presence and glory of the Lord Jesus Christ carry you through it all and redeem your past, present and future in Jesus Christ name amen I applied the blood of Jesus over you and your family and declared no evil will befall going forward in Jesus Christ name amen

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
17 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
17 days ago

Matt Grippi
$ 100.00 USD
17 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
21 days ago

Thanks Be To GOD who supplies all their needs according to HIS riches in Glory through Christ Jesus. Amen! Rejoice! Amen!Hallelujah!

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
21 days ago

T Shelburn
$ 100.00 USD
21 days ago

My heart goes out to this family!

Kirk Milton
$ 1000.00 USD
21 days ago

No one should have to go through this I have no words

K woodall
$ 25.00 USD
24 days ago

May you rest in peace your beautiful babies will be loved and Jesus has it from here

Janice Souza
$ 100.00 USD
24 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
25 days ago

For my loves

Denise Knight
$ 100.00 USD
25 days ago

Janelle Ullrich
$ 50.00 USD
25 days ago

Shelly Grauman
$ 100.00 USD
26 days ago

Jesus I pray you comfort and watch over the children

Debbie Naves
$ 100.00 USD
26 days ago

Prayers for your family. May you Rest in Peace.

Brad and Taylor Johnson
$ 200.00 USD
26 days ago

