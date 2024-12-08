Support for Nicole Winans' two young children

Goal:
USD $50,000
Raised:
USD $22,433
Campaign funds will be received by Michelle Meurrier
On December 6, 2024, Nicole Winans, a Woodbridge, CA, mother of three, and owner of Salon Envy & Boutique in Lodi, was murdered. Her estranged husband, Shane Winans, who owns Anchors Away Tattoo, in Lodi, has been arrested.
Her two youngest children, who were present at the time but ran to a neighbor's house and did not witness the crime, are ages 7 and 10 and are obviously devastated by the death of their mother, as is her oldest daughter, Madison, who is 23. Her family and friends are struggling to understand and navigate through this unimaginable loss. My name is Janelle Wagers and I have been a friend of Nicole's for many years. Nicole was a beautiful, loving, caring woman who went out of her way to help others. I have created this GiveSendGo campaign to help raise money for her children's current needs and expenses, as well as future needs. All donations will go to support and care for her youngest children. All our lives have been forever changed by this senseless act. Please keep her family, friends and especially her three innocent, beautiful children, in your prayers as we face a future that none of us can comprehend, without our beloved Nicole.
Praying for these children…. That God will quickly heal their broken & traumatized hearts.
I’m so sorry that two children lost their mother!
May God bless the memory of Nicole Winans as well as the future for her children!
Sending Prayers and Healing Thoughts for children and family May they always remember the good memories Peace be with all always Amen 🙏
May the presence and glory of the Lord Jesus Christ carry you through it all and redeem your past, present and future in Jesus Christ name amen I applied the blood of Jesus over you and your family and declared no evil will befall going forward in Jesus Christ name amen
Thanks Be To GOD who supplies all their needs according to HIS riches in Glory through Christ Jesus. Amen! Rejoice! Amen!Hallelujah!
My heart goes out to this family!
No one should have to go through this I have no words
May you rest in peace your beautiful babies will be loved and Jesus has it from here
For my loves
Jesus I pray you comfort and watch over the children
Prayers for your family. May you Rest in Peace.
