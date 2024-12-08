Support for Nicole Winans' two young children

On December 6, 2024, Nicole Winans, a Woodbridge, CA, mother of three, and owner of Salon Envy & Boutique in Lodi, was murdered. Her estranged husband, Shane Winans, who owns Anchors Away Tattoo, in Lodi, has been arrested.

Her two youngest children, who were present at the time but ran to a neighbor's house and did not witness the crime, are ages 7 and 10 and are obviously devastated by the death of their mother, as is her oldest daughter, Madison, who is 23. Her family and friends are struggling to understand and navigate through this unimaginable loss. My name is Janelle Wagers and I have been a friend of Nicole's for many years. Nicole was a beautiful, loving, caring woman who went out of her way to help others. I have created this GiveSendGo campaign to help raise money for her children's current needs and expenses, as well as future needs. All donations will go to support and care for her youngest children. All our lives have been forever changed by this senseless act. Please keep her family, friends and especially her three innocent, beautiful children, in your prayers as we face a future that none of us can comprehend, without our beloved Nicole.