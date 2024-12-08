Medical Freedom For Animals Legal Fund

Now they’re coming for our pets

A Massachusetts court has upheld a decision by the state’s veterinary board to suspend the license of pioneering animal healer Dr. Margo Roman.

The board’s legal reasoning claims she exceeded the scope of veterinary medicine, when in a private email to her clients during the Covid chaos, Dr. Roman referenced that successful ozone therapy to treat infections in animals may hold promise for humans.

But the unspoken reason is that Dr. Roman is dedicated to medical sovereignty - for ourselves and our animals. She has long challenged the orthodoxy of conventional veterinary medicine with her innovative and life-enhancing treatments for animals - to great push-back from the industry. This industry saw a chance to silence her and wasted no time in attempting to do so.

She is taking her case to the Massachusetts Supreme Court while already under the burden of $400,000 in legal bills.

Her fight is our fight. While the Massachusetts Board of Registration in Veterinary Medicine conducts its egregious law-fare against Dr. Roman with unlimited tax-payer funds, she battles alone for our right to have our animals treated with the most innovative methods, which are often non-invasive and do not rely on pharmaceuticals. This assault on Dr. Roman - and the ultimate decision by the Massachusetts Supreme Court - could very well be a turning point for the future of veterinary medicine nationwide. We are at the crossroads between freedom or pharma.

That's why I am joining the fight, and I am asking others to the join the effort.

My Story

My personal story with Dr. Roman began following my dog Josie's radiation treatments for a meningioma, which were conducted at a major veterinary center in Boston. Following that intervention - which was considered a success - Josie was nonetheless completely listless long after the expected recovery period.

I had heard about Dr. Roman’s innovations with ozone, and after the initial treatment, Josie sparked back to her old puppy self - at 12 years old. It sounds cliché, but it was like a miracle. On the very day only hours after the first treatment, she was running and playing and chasing squirrels again on our walk at a nearby golf course. Building on that success, I continued the ozone treatments and some supplementation with herbs, and Josie kept pace with increased energy and vitality for more than a year. It was as if time were going in reverse.

I was realistic, however, about the future. I realized that the steroids and anti-convulsant medications had their own downsides, and combined with time, these too would eventually fail. About 15 months after the radiation treatments in Boston, Josie’s seizures began to recur. One holiday weekend night she suddenly became listless and disoriented, and I took her to a VCA emergency center. The veterinarians there diagnosed her with hemangiosarcoma, told me she was on death’s door and recommended that I immediately have her euthanized.

I took her home instead and sought Dr. Roman’s opinion the next day. In addition to stepped up ozone treatments, Dr. Roman initiated micro-biome therapy. Again, the result was as close to a miracle as I could imagine. Within a couple days, she again was back to her puppy-like self, running and joyous, walking with me for miles each day.

We continued these therapies, and Josie’s great quality of life and energy remained steady for another eight months. This time was so precious to the both of us. Josie eventually passed at 14+ years after a very brief decline, during which Dr. Roman was our constant shepherdess. I will be forever grateful to Dr. Roman for that gift of getting my puppy back for so long when others had no hope.

I don’t believe my story is unique. Nor do I believe the assaults on pioneering healers are unique either. That is what I am asking all who read this to support Dr. Roman in her David versus Goliath defense against an industry and a state bureaucracy.

Watch Dr. Roman’s compelling interview with Dr. Naomi Wolf:

https://rumble.com/v5mkldt-veterinarian-speaks-what-are-we-doing-to-our-pets.html

Dr. Amanda Whittal, Health Psychologist and Resource Coordinator for the Foundation for Alternative and Integrative Medicine (FAIM) interviews Dr. Roman.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7nqbj9Y8Kg4