Matt. 24:40

And the King shall answer and say unto them, Verily I say unto you, Inasmuch as ye have done it unto one of the least of these my brethren, ye have done it unto me.





Help the people affected by Hurricane Helene, in the Appalachia. We are bringing our extra, new or used, cold weather clothes, coats, sweaters, boots, hats, gloves, socks, blankets and sleeping bags. As winter sets in, let’s help as many as we can find warmth in the cold.