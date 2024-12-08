Campaign Image

Hurricane Helene

Goal:

 USD $5,000

Raised:

 USD $425

Campaign created by Calvary Chapel Augusta ME.

Campaign funds will be received by Marc Swartz

Hurricane Helene

Matt. 24:40

And the King shall answer and say unto them, Verily I say unto you, Inasmuch as ye have done it unto one of the least of these my brethren, ye have done it unto me.


Help the people affected by Hurricane Helene, in the Appalachia. We are bringing our extra, new or used, cold weather clothes, coats, sweaters, boots, hats, gloves, socks, blankets and sleeping bags. As winter sets in, let’s help as many as we can find warmth in the cold. 

Recent Donations
Show:
A grateful supporter
$ 50.00 USD
1 day ago

Thank you so much for taking on this task.

Cheryl Chalkley
$ 50.00 USD
7 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 300.00 USD
14 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
23 days ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo