Unexpected Cremation for Liberty

Hi brothers and sisters,

my Mom’s war horse has passed away suddenly and unexpectedly. 😭

My name is Kylee and well…



I have never really done this before.



My heart is hurting right now for my mom. She has suffered so much. It all began in 2015 with the loss of her brother, then her mom, her dad, then the loss of her grandbaby (my son—he was stillborn), then weeks later she had to make the decision to have her 14-year-old Sheltie put down, then months later, his brother. Just a couple of months ago, she had to make the selfless decision to put one of her two horses down. I was able to be there for that and y’all!!! That was SO HEARTBREAKING. I can never unsee it. Watching my mom’s heart break and not wanting to let her go and the way she sobbed. Idk about y’all, but to see your mother cry…it’s the worst!

Let’s get to present day. Sunday, December 8, 2024. Well, last night, mom was doing chores as usual. She’d go check on Liberty (this is her horse’s name)...



Before we move on, let me first tell you a little about Liberty and who she is and what she has helped my mom through. I won’t go into too much detail, but my mom calls her her war horse. This horse has helped my mom through some of the hardest and toughest times from alcoholism to death and everything in between. When mom needed to just get away, she’d either saddle her up, brush her, load her up, and ride, or she’d just sit with her. This horse is family. This horse was sent by God to get her through some of life’s hardest trials. Now she is facing a trial that she wasn’t prepared for, but now without her war horse. We know that the Lord Jesus will be the one carrying her and healing her broken heart during this time. Please pray for my mom!! This gal was my mom’s only friend when she moved here to Minnesota back in 2011. It was just her and Liberty a lot of the time.



Ok, so last night mom went out to do chores only to find Liberty down and not moving. The vet came out. He found swelling, rapid heartbeat, no fever. He administered some meds and took a blood sample. He said it looked like Lyme disease, but not confirmed as of yet. This morning mom went to check on Liberty and found that she had passed away. Mom worked really hard to raise the funds to have our sweet Bella (her other horse) put down and cremated. That was $2700. This is totally something unexpected, but I know she would want nothing less but to have her sweet Liberty’s remains with her.

I am asking & begging for help to cremate Liberty, if you could please just donate $1, $5, $10, our family would greatly appreciate it from the bottom of our hearts. Prayers are ALWAYS needed and appreciated.













With all of our love, THANK YOU!!



