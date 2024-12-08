Western NC relief

Monthly Goal:
USD $5,000
Total Raised:
USD $2,150
Raised this month:
USD $1,150
As parts of WNC start to get back to a new normal it’s easy to forget about those still in need. There are still countless people living in damaged homes, tents, or campers. Aaron has been down on two work trips along with an initial supply run. Through countless generous donations we have been able to fill so many needs for the broken and hurting people of WNC. From food, and water, to heaters, generators, blankets, coats, and clothing. We have been able to supply families with fuel, work on a number of homes. And replace a families farm truck. As we get further into winter there is a great need for better housing for so many families. Whether it’s providing a camper or being able to fix a home. All gifts given here will be used to continue this mission. As we continue our monthly trips, we will be meeting the current needs as we learn of them. In the upcoming week as we get ready to head down for our December trip, we will be purchasing toys and gifts for affected families in the mountain communities. We have had the pleasure of working along side some fantastic organizations that are boots on the ground 24/7. And will be working with them to get the gifts and Christmas supplies that are most needed. This is a marathon not a sprint. Current estimates by a scout for samaritans purse are 4 years before things are back to a semblance of normal.
January 3rd, 2025
I, Tiffany, was finally able to join Aaron and Western North Carolina over the weekend. For his last 3 trips I have stayed home to take care of our kiddos, but I was finally able to go and not just be behind the scenes. It was heartbreaking and heartwarming all at once, but that part is a story for another day…
This trip was all about bringing a little Christmas cheer to WNC. We had a few families that we were specifically bringing some cheer to and a few organizations that needed some as well. After a trailer swap at the last minute, we loaded up one of Aaron’s and hauled it all down to WNC to play Mr & Mr Clause + a small elf. (Caroline was able to join us.)
A HUGE THANK YOU to our family, friends, and many strangers for helping us collect toys, gift cards, and needed Christmas cheers items from our organization lists!!!!!! Yet again, you have blown us away with your support for people and a place you don’t even know.🤍🤍🤍
We had 7 Christmas drops to make over a 24 hour period in WNC and we got them all made AND took a hot second to help our friend Alyssa over at Rising Light Relief.
There are so many cool stories from this trip, I’m going to have to break my posts down into a few. So here is part 1, of Operation Christmas Cheer. 🎄🎁🤍
December 9th, 2024
Aaron was at Lowes and found a brand new full custom $11,000 kitchen that he was able to purchase for $500!!!! There is a family in Bakersville that is in need of a full home renovation, with their kitchen being a portion of it, and we will be taking the kitchen to them for Aaron to install when they are ready.
