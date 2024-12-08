Western NC relief

As parts of WNC start to get back to a new normal it’s easy to forget about those still in need. There are still countless people living in damaged homes, tents, or campers. Aaron has been down on two work trips along with an initial supply run. Through countless generous donations we have been able to fill so many needs for the broken and hurting people of WNC. From food, and water, to heaters, generators, blankets, coats, and clothing. We have been able to supply families with fuel, work on a number of homes. And replace a families farm truck. As we get further into winter there is a great need for better housing for so many families. Whether it’s providing a camper or being able to fix a home. All gifts given here will be used to continue this mission. As we continue our monthly trips, we will be meeting the current needs as we learn of them. In the upcoming week as we get ready to head down for our December trip, we will be purchasing toys and gifts for affected families in the mountain communities. We have had the pleasure of working along side some fantastic organizations that are boots on the ground 24/7. And will be working with them to get the gifts and Christmas supplies that are most needed. This is a marathon not a sprint. Current estimates by a scout for samaritans purse are 4 years before things are back to a semblance of normal.