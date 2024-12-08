Hello, my name is Sarah Fisher. Due to the danger that this line of work poses to myself and my family, I have to blur my face. I am a United States Marine Corps infantry veteran and current child rescue agent. I am fundraising for a cause that is very close to my heart, and I’m sure it is very close to your heart as well.

I have been training for 7+ years in and out of the military to pursue my calling as a child rescue agent, and finally I have successfully achieved that dream. A few months ago, I completed a rigorous course in Southeast Asia that taught the core fundamentals of how to physically rescue children trapped in sexual exploitation/slavery. I passed the course and am now an official rescue agent, attached to a group known as “1,000 Men.”

1,000 Men is a volunteer organization whose sole mission is to help physically rescue children trapped in trafficking establishments by conducting surveillance, intelligence gathering, and boots-on-ground assistance in rescue/raid operations. Due to a large number of agents being needed to cover down on many areas of operation, this is an entirely self-funded volunteer job. Not a single 1,000 Men agent gets paid or compensated for operational costs. Attempting to financially compensate hundreds of short-term agents would result in the depletion of vital funds needed for expensive survivor aftercare programs, rescue operations, and essential technology. Therefore, each agent with 1,000 Men is responsible for his/her travel, lodging, food, and gear costs when conducting operations, which can become extremely expensive due to the lengthy and complex nature of these operations.

All of us 1,000 Men agents knew going into this line of work that we would not be paid for our time and efforts. We do not care. Each and every one of us is propelled by our deep passion and concern for the welfare of children. You cannot put a price tag on rescuing an innocent child trapped in a living nightmare.

On a personal level, I decided to do this work because I am a child sexual abuse survivor myself. Nobody stepped in to save me during that nightmarish time. I can never go back in time and bring my abusers to justice, but I absolutely CAN bring other child abusers to justice and save the children of today, the way I would have wanted to be saved. And that’s enough for me.

I started this fundraiser to help pay for my operational costs. Without sufficient funding, I cannot participate in crucial operations. Every penny that you donate will help save an innocent child trapped in sexual exploitation. Thank you so much for your generosity and concern for this dire issue.