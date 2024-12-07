Supporting Jackson Kelley Family

Recently my oldest Grandson Jackson Kelley had a second MAJOR episode that left him with paralysis of his right side and unable to speak for the last 13 days including 6 days in the hospital. Unfortunately, this episode is only one of a series of medical events that started in 2021 with a seemingly minor reaction that was classified as a hemiplegic migraine and eventually led to the first major event/seizure/hospitalization during a school football practice in 2022. At that time calcification of the basil ganglia was suspected to have caused the event and genetic testing was used to rule out some of the more serious degenerative diseases but with no real answers to root causes of the additional events. Since then Jackson has 12-14 hemi episodes a year that range in severity. The brain calcification has been monitored by yearly MRI’s to ensure no new growth. This latest episode has placed a new burden and urgency to understand and find out what is the root cause and prevent another MAJOR event like this. More genetic testing and outreach to resources that can help uncover this rare genetic disorder will continue to be sought as Jackson heals and gets back to himself. We fully expect him to recover all function but it will take time and energy and resources. Many people have reached out to ask how they can help. Ian and Erica Appreciate each and every offer of meals, and care for Jackson, distraction for his brothers and even watching their dog Ginger! At this time i am setting up this fund to help with the medical costs of the hospital stays, genetic testing( which can cost tens of thousands of dollars) and most of the time NOT covered by insurance and the time/work that they will be focused on Jackson’s recovery which will mean less hours on their current primary jobs. I have no idea how much it will cost but i know any amount of resource that allows them to breathe a little easier with peace the financial burden is a little lighter would be so appreciated. Please consider donating financially if you feel led but if you know my daughter at all you know she believes your prayers are 10x more important and powerful so please keep praying for answers and healing! ❤️‍🩹 Love- ( Jackson’s Nana)