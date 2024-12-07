Supporting Kayla’s Recovery

Hi friends and family,

Kayla is currently at Kootenai Hospital, recovering from emergency surgery due to finding out she had a rare and serious medical emergency called Cauda Equina Syndrome. She was in Florida on vacation when on her last day there, Monday, she started experiencing loss of feeling in her legs. She went to the hospital and they said she would be fine so they discharged her. She flew back home on Tuesday, went back to work on Wednesday, but was still experiencing numbness and inability to feel her legs. It was Thursday morning, around 2am where Kayla realized she couldn’t stand up and walk anymore. Her sister rushed her to the ER and once they were able to do an MRI, they immediately saw what was wrong and rushed her right into emergency surgery as every second mattered, determining if she would become permanently paralyzed or not. Kayla had no time at all to process the fact that she would be going into immediate surgery and not knowing what the outcome would be.

Thankfully, the neurosurgeon and entire team were able to do what they needed to do, quickly, in order to prevent her from being paralyzed. Thank God we have a mighty miracle working God who was with Kayla every step of the way and her surgery went well and she’s already been showing tremendous improvement post surgery.

She has a pretty gnarly incision on her spine where they had to operate and remove one of her discs. BUT, she can feel her legs again and is able to move them already!

She is in some pain from the surgery, so please pray that the pain is manageable off the PCA machine soon and that she can be transferred to a rehab facility soon after this weekend.

They want her to go to a rehab facility to make sure she has full mobility and no other complications from the surgery before they have her do Out Patient rehab.

She is unsure of how long she will be in rehab before she can return home, and when she does return home, she will most likely need to adjust/build certain things at home to help with her recovery, mobility, etc.

Kayla has helped soooo many of us and our children, and right now, she needs our help financially, as she doesn’t know when she will be able to return to work.

We know that God has every detail of her life covered and that He is faithful to provide in natural and supernatural ways.

Thank you for loving her and her family with prayers, encouraging texts, financial provision, gifts, flowers, food, etc.

She is so so grateful!

If you’d like to give to her via cash app, PayPal or Venmo, here are her handles:

@Kayla-Ellis-60 venmo

KEllis937 PayPal

$brokechic30 cashapp

