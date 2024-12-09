Help support Sydney’s study abroad opportunity

Sydney is currently studying to become a physician assistant at Grand Canyon University in Phoenix. Part of her study requirements to get into a Physician Assistant Master's program includes obtaining a certain number of hours working in clinics and shadowing doctors.

Sydney currently works part time in a physical therapy office in Phoenix. She recently witnessed an encounter where a patient who only spoke Spanish showed up for care but her translator wasn't available that day. No one in the clinic staff was bi-lingual, so caring for this patient was difficult and the quality of care she received that day was sub par. This experience upset Sydney and motivated her to become bi-lingual so that she can assist the Spanish speaking population going forward.

She found an organization called Shadow Abroad (https://www.shadowabroad.com/) and decided to apply. She is one of 50 applicants out of hundreds to be selected to travel to South America from May - July of 2025. As part of this program, she will be spending her summer in either Argentina, Ecuador, Chile, or Peru (she'll get her final destination information sometime in January). While in South America, she will shadow doctors in hospitals, clinics, and doctors offices to watch how healthcare is provided in their culture, learn the medical terminology in Spanish, and complete 60 hours of Spanish studies that can be applied to her GCU degree. The students will also volunteer in the communities to give back to the host cities. This will be an excellent opportunity for her to be fully immersed in the culture and she's hoping to be fully bi-lingual after this trip.

The cost of tuition for the study abroad experience is $10,000. The expenses include her airfare, accommodations, program expenses, classroom expenses, and food while there.

A donation of any size is appreciated. If you are unable to donate monetarily, she would appreciate your prayers for her experience to be safe and for her to get everything possible from this once in a lifetime experience.

Thank you.

