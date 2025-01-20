Help Right An Unthinkable Wrong

In 2019 Elsa was living in Houston, Texas, with her family, where she was married and the mother of three children. She was starting to have some communication and memory problems and was brought to Mexico by her husband and later abandoned by a member of her family., who apparently just put her on a bus with her belongings and left her. Six years later I found her in a Wal Mart parking lot, lost alone, exhausted, and begging for food. I've personally never seen anyone as vulnerable and helpless in my life as when I first met her. With nowhere to live but the streets, she would hobble from place to place and slump on the concrete anywhere she could. Nobody helped her, except to give her food and sometimes money. She was basically left alone to fend for herself. I saw people just walk past her, some of them grinning, as she lay on the side of the road. Most of them just thought she was on drugs. One shop keeper I spoke to said he thought she was trying to steal things when she came into his shop, but realized she was just looking around or spend some of the little money she'd had given to her and was actually quite a sweet person.

Eventually with the help of local churches, we were able to help her get cleaned up and locate some of her family. At this point all she really needed was a place to stay and I believe she would have recovered with the right care and love. But the police then interrogated her, shouting at her to get her name and she didn't really know what was going on. Then they took her to hospital where she was put into the emergency ward, because that's the only place they had to house her. Some of that was good, some not so good because her ordeal didn't end there. While in hospital, she was tied to the bed a lot of the time and not allowed to walk for five months; to the point that she now can't walk at all because she has no muscles in her legs. She was just curled up in the fetus position most of the time and had pretty much given up on life. The doctor thought there was no hope for her until either until I managed to convince them to give her physiotherapy, as she was just curled up with hardly any muscle on her. Eventually she began to respond to the physio and regain some life and happiness. Even the doctor mentioned this. With the physiotherapists helping and encouraging her, she was able to bend and her legs and arms again and even sing with them.

With the help of a government agency, we were eventually able to get her into a care home. In hindsight, it was probably too soon for her because she wasn't able to complete her physio and still can't walk. I arranged for her to get physio at the hospital but for various reasons, the home hasn't been able to take her. So her life just consists of being put into a wheelchair every day in front of a TV and watching cartoons. If this continues it basically means that she won't walk again. One of her legs is already becoming swollen because of having no exercise etc. and in my opinion she has been mistreated by some of the volunteer girls there. I personally witnessed one of them yelling at her and pushing her forcefully while dressing her. Their basic belief is, “why should she get special treatment?” I reported but nothing has happened, I think because there is only a small staff and I think they're fearful of losing any volunteers. On her birthday they did nothing for her. Only I visited her and brought her cake and a gift, as well as prayers and greetings from my friends which I played to her over the phone. It was a happy day for her but even this was turned around because they said she was vomiting later on, blaming it on the cake I had given her. It could have been anything, including their food. So her time there is also not a happy one and at the time of writing she needs to get her foot treated because it is swollen, probably because of lack of exercise.

Elsa has done nothing wrong. She was abandoned by her family and forced to survive without the ability to speak to herself. She would have been able to walk and be reasonably free by now, but now because of negligence and apathy she's now trapped in a care home that doesn't really care.

I really believe that God can restore her, if we can get her into the right environment with the right people loving and praying for her regularly. She's still only 46 and has the rest of her life ahead of her. She can start physio again; get trauma counseling and help to improve her communication skills. With regular prayer she can have a life again.

For this to happen we need financial help to pay for transportation in order to take her to physio appointments as well as pay for any medication and supplements that would benefit her. I've found a Christian care home that she could live in, around the corner from the church I go to and close to where I live. Here she will have much more freedom and community, as well as be able to have people visit her regularly and take her out

In order to move in, a months deposit is needed, plus the first months rent. As well as this her own bed needs to be bought and medication and monthly rent is required Without going into detail, eventually there could be attorney fees in order for her to get some form of justice. The cost, including deposit and bed is about 2000 pounds UK or $2500 US, about 1000 pounds or $1300 a month minimum. This includes care for her within the home. Any extra would be used for transportation, clothing, medication and possibly a wheelchair for the time being. Please prayerfully consider how you can help, with either a one time donation or a regular monthly gift. Her memory and communication have already improved somewhat and with God's help, she can be restored completely and her life made better than before.

We can't just allow people to be thrown away like this. Jesus considers us to be doing it to Him when we do, "whatever you do for one of the least of these, you do it for me.'" Matt: 25v40

One person is worth it.

(Any verification needed for her story are available on request. Also, although it has my name as the recipient, that's because Elsa doesn't have an account, but all receipts and proof of funds can be provided if needed.)