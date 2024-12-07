Helping the Guzman’s stay a float

Hey Everyone, my name is Danny Guzman. I’d like to take a quick minute to let you know who I am and introduce you to my beautiful family before I share the current need. First there’s my beautiful wife Jenna of 15 years. She is a stay at home mom to our 4 beautiful children and she spends everyday pouring into each of their lives. Our daughter Serenity is 14 and loves to drum on the worship team at church. Our second daughter Izabella is about to turn 13 this month and loves to craft. Then there’s Ezra our 3 year old toddler who just loves his trucks. And last but not least our Newsest member to the family Nehemiah at 10 weeks and well you can imagine his joy in life right now! I am a 45 year old Baptist Pastor “not currently serving in the role” and I am also a 30 year carpenter by trade. I have spent the majority of my life building and fixing things and I love to help others. “Usually to a fault “ Our family believes in Jesus and we have a strong faith In God and I love that we all enjoy worshipping the Lord together. This year has been a particularly challenging year! I suffered 4 significant losses in my life. I slipped into depression and battled with suicidal thoughts. We canceled a 2year missional move and lost $6000 on a home. We found out Jenna was pregnant. Launched a business with a bad business partner and it failed. Had to work on our marriage. Took a 2 month sabbatical from ministry which led to my full resignation to focus on my family. We had to move and I relaunched my business. Which has had its struggles but it has also had its blessings. There have been many challenges this year but So many blessings as well! We have remained grounded in the word and have been integrating into a new church family. Business has been going well and we have been managing to get by! “Which has been a huge blessing “ And that brings us to this moment in life. On Wednesday December 4, 2024 @ 2:15pm I was at work. We had just started framing on a new house. We spent the first 4 hours of the day framing the subfloor. I had been walking on top of the floor joist all day. We were getting ready to lay the plywood on the deck. I went to walk across the floor joist to get my nail gun when I mis stepped and fell directly over a floor joist crotch first “ essentially it was a straight scissor shot over the joist” I landed on the left side of my groin muscle. I was also wearing my nail bags. So that’s 256 lbs of force coming full down. Thank God it was a first floor deck! I was able to get out of the hole. Then the guys assisted me into the van and I was taken to the ER. At the ER they did a CT scan and nothing was broken “Praise God” and there was no damage to nerves or arteries “Praise God” so what did happen is I suffered a blunt force trauma hematoma. Essentially it’s a giant pocket of blood and extreme bruising. It hurts fiercely and I have refused pain medication due to my history and being sober from opioids for 10 years. This injury can take 1-4 weeks to heal, there’s no telling how long it will actually take but the level of injury I suffered it is looking more like the 4 week mark. I am the sole provider for our family and when I go down everything suffers. To say this is the worst time for this to happen is an understatement. All of our normal bills are due and my pay this past week was cut in half. I have enough to get us groceries and diapers for a week. I have no other means of income if I’m not working and we have no idea how we will pay our bills or continue to buy groceries. The greatest need at the moment is covering our $1400 rent that is already past due. If you know me, you know how hard this is for me to ask, “ Will you Please consider helping in anyway possible “ We are trusting that God will provide, no matter what the result of this is! Most importantly Please be in Prayer for our family. Prayer for healing and provision, and peace as we move through this season of life! There have been many ups and downs over this year but what we know and stand on is “Our God IS Greater than anything this world tries to throw at us” Thank you for taking the time to read this and thank you for your consideration! God loves you, We love you and Be Blessed!