Support doctor karam family 🍉

Hello, I am Karam Abu Asaker, a human medicine student at the Islamic University of Gaza. I finished the third stage and I aspired to become an orthopedic doctor, but with the start of the war my situation changed. 👨🏻‍⚕️❤️


Now my educational career has stopped, my university where I was studying has been destroyed, the Turkish Friendship Hospital is being used as a military barracks, and the Israeli army is taking it as the main headquarters for its operations there. It is now located in the Netzarim area (the area separating northern and southern Gaza). 💔


I used to live in the city of Rafah. Have you heard of it? Yes, we were forcibly displaced from our homes and they were destroyed, and now we live in a tent near the seashore.💔

My friends, I have created this campaign to collect donations to save my family, provide them with healthy food and clean water, and also to complete my education outside the Gaza Strip. My dream and my family's life depend on your donations. Do not be stingy.🫂🍉

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
€ 50.00 EUR
2 days ago

Don't give up hope

Mark
€ 8.00 EUR
3 days ago

Be what you want to be my friend. Keep dreaming.

Bill Humphrey
€ 25.00 EUR
4 days ago

Khoi
€ 25.00 EUR
5 days ago

You're on my mind. I hope this money gets to you quickly.

mars
€ 20.00 EUR
6 days ago

biagio de luca
€ 10.00 EUR
7 days ago

Anon
€ 10.00 EUR
8 days ago

Faghav Nyati
€ 10.00 EUR
11 days ago

Daniel Adam Pincus
€ 50.00 EUR
11 days ago

Whoever is reading this, give something.

Anonymous Giver
€ 10.00 EUR
12 days ago

Angela Ferguson
€ 15.00 EUR
13 days ago

Mark
€ 7.00 EUR
18 days ago

We are here for you. May life find you every morning my friend.

Carolina Guerzoni
€ 30.00 EUR
20 days ago

Anonymous Giver
€ 5.00 EUR
28 days ago

Anonymous Giver
€ 5.00 EUR
30 days ago

Mark
€ 7.00 EUR
1 month ago

The world is with you. You deserve happiness

Victory Day
€ 15.00 EUR
1 month ago

Hi Karam, I hope this campaign goes well for you & your family. Inshallah Victory Day Australia 🇦🇺

Anonymous Giver
€ 15.00 EUR
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
€ 10.00 EUR
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
€ 25.00 EUR
1 month ago

Sorry about your campaign

