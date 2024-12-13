Care a Van Christmas Miracle

When the wheels on a bus start to fall off, we all know it's time to look for better transportation. In this case, it is a van that's losing its momentum and physical strength to serve. This van has faithfully carried several passengers for almost two decades and is ready, really ready, to retire. However, it is currently transporting a family that serves its community as vessels for Jesus. With the father serving in a local church as a worship leader and the mom serving as one of the church's preschool teachers, the van is struggling to keep up but dearly loves the family it carries. Their family van, "Van NoGo" is seeking help to raise funds for a new van that will care for the family and its ministries during the next chapter of this family's journey.

Can you help an old van retire? Can you help the Tracy family get a better set of wheels so their journey of ministering through their local church and to their community continues? The old Van NoGo wants its family to travel with safety and for the family to have the ability to bring more of God's children to know Him. Therefore, since there are already 5 children in the Tracy family Van NoGo is on the hunt for a 12 passenger van. This will allow each child to bring a friend to church.

Please, be part of the Tracy Family's care team by helping to raise funds for their next van, "Care-a Van". You can bless the Tracy family by donating and passing our mission along to your prayer warriors.

We are hoping for a Christmas Miracle.

♡ Christi & Van NoGo