The 12th Annual Tablets for Tots

FALLEN NOT FORGOTTEN FRIENDS AND FAMILY it is that time of the year again! Founded in 2012 to raise funds and assist gold star families with educational expenses, in December of 2013, Fallen Not Forgotten decided to sprinkle some smiles and conducted its first iPad mini give away to Gold Star Children throughout the United States. At Fallen Not Forgotten we believe that we owe an unlimited debt of gratitude to the fallen and wounded service members who serve us. For those service members who are no longer with us, we believe we have a civic responsibility to take care of the families as they navigate the next chapters in their lives. Through your generous contributions, we will bring a smile to some of these children and remind them that we have not forgotten them or their parents' sacrifice.





Fallen Not Forgotten needs your financial support as well as your networking assistance to make this happen. Fallen Not Forgotten believes in “win-win-win” business situations where we help you…. help us…… to help others. Fallen Not Forgotten accepts your contribution and applies ALL funds received to purchasing and sending tablets to Gold Star Children, children of WIA service members, and families who have lost their service member to the unfortunate struggle with PTSD. You get the satisfaction of knowing that you brought an unexpected huge smile to these children! The big winners of all of this are the families that know that their fellow citizens have not forgotten them!





If you can afford to contribute, we welcome your assistance. If you cannot contribute at this time, please consider sharing this information with others that may be able to assist in meeting this goal. There is no contribution that is too big or too small – every penny helps! If you, your business, organization, or just a group of friends are interested in sponsoring an entire tablet, please feel free to message us here or on our Facebook page for further information. Please follow our progress throughout the holiday season!





*Tax deductible receipts are available upon request.





More information about Fallen Not Forgotten, Inc: Fallen Not Forgotten, Inc. is a publicly supported 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization established to provide career-enhancing educational scholarships to the children & spouses of service members that were wounded, killed in action, or have lost their battle with PTSD since returning home.