Leon Deguenon Burial Fund

Financially incapable to burry remains of Leon. He has been sick for over decades so his been drained financially and incapacitated to work again. I'm his ex-wife for 14 years now taking care of my two children from him. I'm checking him why he has missed his dialysis but sadly found him unconscious on his bed. I have no other means to help Leon to bury him, it's over 48 hours now that we have to decide to arrange funeral and burial. I believe that many have good hearts and will understand Leon's situation.