Campaign Image

Leon Deguenon Burial Fund

Goal:

 USD $15,000

Raised:

 USD $1,220

Campaign created by Nenita Roque

Campaign funds will be received by Nenita Roque

Financially incapable to burry remains of Leon. He has been sick for over decades so his been drained financially and incapacitated to work again. I'm his ex-wife for 14 years now taking care of my two children from him. I'm checking him why he has missed his dialysis but sadly found him unconscious on his bed. I have no other means to help Leon to bury him, it's over 48 hours now that we have to decide to arrange funeral and burial. I believe that many have good hearts and will understand Leon's situation. 

Recent Donations
Shana Sanders
$ 15.00 USD
28 days ago

Hope this helps. I am so sorry for your loss💔

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
1 month ago

Emerson and SumookFamily
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Our condolences to the Deguenon Family. RIP Brother Leon. God be with you till we meet again.

Bryan Torres
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

My prayers and deepest condolences to you and your family.

Yanira Janet Munoz
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Prayers for you and your boys during this difficult time. My heartfelt condolences

Carmen ferreira
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Nenita I pray that God gives you and your boys strength and comfort during this difficult time you guys are facing.

Beth
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Our deepest condolences to you and your family.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Ted
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Dania Khytaz
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Love and prayers sent to you and your sons during this difficult time.

Achim
$ 150.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
1 month ago

sending love and prayers

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Love to the family. Leon’s smile will be missed.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

