Leon Deguenon Burial Fund

Financially incapable to burry remains of Leon. He has been sick for over decades so his been drained financially and incapacitated to work again. I'm his ex-wife for 14 years now taking care of my two children from him. I'm checking him why he has missed his dialysis but sadly found him unconscious on his bed. I have no other means to help Leon to bury him, it's over 48 hours now that we have to decide to arrange funeral and burial. I believe that many have good hearts and will understand Leon's situation.
Hope this helps. I am so sorry for your loss💔
Our condolences to the Deguenon Family. RIP Brother Leon. God be with you till we meet again.
My prayers and deepest condolences to you and your family.
Prayers for you and your boys during this difficult time. My heartfelt condolences
Nenita I pray that God gives you and your boys strength and comfort during this difficult time you guys are facing.
Our deepest condolences to you and your family.
Love and prayers sent to you and your sons during this difficult time.
sending love and prayers
Love to the family. Leon’s smile will be missed.
