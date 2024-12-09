Campaign Image

Supporting the Stover Family

Campaign created by William Stover

Campaign funds will be received by Jocelyn Stover

Supporting the Stover Family

 My name is William Stover. I was arrested for my presence at the capital building on January 6, 2021. I was not there to hurt anyone. I was not there to break the law. The truth is that one given the opportunity I helped to get officer Michael Fanone to safety . At one point  myself and a few others worked to calm the crowd by sitting down on the steps.  I was there to allow my voice and the voice of so many that couldn’t be there be heard since my arrest our life our business our entire existence has been ripped to shreds Many people who were my longtime customers no longer wanted to use us . In the end, I was given the option to either take a plea or face, serious prison time and superseding indictments. I am scheduled to go to prison on December 16, 2024 for a six month sentence for civil disorder. I love my country. I love my God and I love my family. If you can see it in your heart to help us through this difficult time, I would be so grateful. The lawyer bills alone have been astronomical was told that if this had been anywhere, but Washington DC, I would’ve had a very good chance at  trial. I have been called a traitor I have been called a treasonist pos . People have road by my house and screamed crap at my 11 year old son. No one seemed to care that a family with an at home mother 2 beautiful home schoolers and a hard working father were losing everything. please help us . even a few cents is better than nothing.

Jeanna Bigbey
$ 20.00 USD
16 hours ago

Praying for your family

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
3 days ago

I’m Jason’s dad

J Coughlin
$ 500.00 USD
7 days ago

I love you my brother. Take pride in doing what is right! Take pride in fighting for what you believe in! Take pride in your love for our country! God Bless the Stovers' =)

Theresa Padgett
$ 500.00 USD
11 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
11 days ago

God will prevail. I hope this helps to allow you to continue to do what is right and follow His plan.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
11 days ago

May God bless your family. Government tyranny will end soon and all the political prisoners will be freed.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
11 days ago

Fortunately using Gov't resources (We the People's tax $'s) to target people with conservative values is over for at least 4 yrs. Extreme leftists rioters went unpunished while the Democrats used the DOJ to go after parents voicing their opinions at PTA meetings. Horrific abuse of power.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
11 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
12 days ago

Saw your message on nextdoor. Praying for your family.

Cindi
$ 50.00 USD
16 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
24 days ago

God bless you my son. First off you are not a traitor! You stand for freedom and our God given right to do exactly what you did. We live in a world of double standards. Had you been involved in the BLM riots where millions of dollars were set on fire and destroyed you would have been just fine. God Bless you and your family. Take courage my friend. May the Lord Almighty surround you!

Lindsey Scharmyn
$ 50.00 USD
26 days ago

May your trials pass and blessings come your way!

Julie Tobin
$ 30.00 USD
26 days ago

Anonymous
$ 100.00 USD
27 days ago

Thank you for standing up for what's right! You are truly a hero and the way you have been persecuted is a terrible injustice. May God bless you and your family!

Anonymous Giver
$ 55.00 USD
29 days ago

We don't know you, but we are praying for justice & recompense for you & your family, that everything that has been lost &/or stolen from you as a result of this injustice will be returned to you 100 fold!!! May God deal swiftly with those responsible for the injustice, & may He lift the veil from the eyes of every person who has bullied you or withdrawn their business from you. May Truth Prevail!

Johanna Sims
$ 100.00 USD
29 days ago

I will be praying for ALL of you during this period of your life!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
30 days ago

Pam
$ 500.00 USD
30 days ago

I am praying President Trump will give you a pardon. I never believed you intended to violate the law.

Ruth Neil
$ 10.00 USD
30 days ago

A very good family that has helped many. Now they need help. Wish I could give more.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
30 days ago

