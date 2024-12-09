Supporting the Stover Family

My name is William Stover. I was arrested for my presence at the capital building on January 6, 2021. I was not there to hurt anyone. I was not there to break the law. The truth is that one given the opportunity I helped to get officer Michael Fanone to safety . At one point myself and a few others worked to calm the crowd by sitting down on the steps. I was there to allow my voice and the voice of so many that couldn’t be there be heard since my arrest our life our business our entire existence has been ripped to shreds Many people who were my longtime customers no longer wanted to use us . In the end, I was given the option to either take a plea or face, serious prison time and superseding indictments. I am scheduled to go to prison on December 16, 2024 for a six month sentence for civil disorder. I love my country. I love my God and I love my family. If you can see it in your heart to help us through this difficult time, I would be so grateful. The lawyer bills alone have been astronomical was told that if this had been anywhere, but Washington DC, I would’ve had a very good chance at trial. I have been called a traitor I have been called a treasonist pos . People have road by my house and screamed crap at my 11 year old son. No one seemed to care that a family with an at home mother 2 beautiful home schoolers and a hard working father were losing everything. please help us . even a few cents is better than nothing.