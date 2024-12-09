Supporting the Stover Family

Raised:
USD $2,770
Campaign funds will be received by Jocelyn Stover
My name is William Stover. I was arrested for my presence at the capital building on January 6, 2021. I was not there to hurt anyone. I was not there to break the law. The truth is that one given the opportunity I helped to get officer Michael Fanone to safety . At one point myself and a few others worked to calm the crowd by sitting down on the steps. I was there to allow my voice and the voice of so many that couldn’t be there be heard since my arrest our life our business our entire existence has been ripped to shreds Many people who were my longtime customers no longer wanted to use us . In the end, I was given the option to either take a plea or face, serious prison time and superseding indictments. I am scheduled to go to prison on December 16, 2024 for a six month sentence for civil disorder. I love my country. I love my God and I love my family. If you can see it in your heart to help us through this difficult time, I would be so grateful. The lawyer bills alone have been astronomical was told that if this had been anywhere, but Washington DC, I would’ve had a very good chance at trial. I have been called a traitor I have been called a treasonist pos . People have road by my house and screamed crap at my 11 year old son. No one seemed to care that a family with an at home mother 2 beautiful home schoolers and a hard working father were losing everything. please help us . even a few cents is better than nothing.
Praying for your family
I’m Jason’s dad
I love you my brother. Take pride in doing what is right! Take pride in fighting for what you believe in! Take pride in your love for our country! God Bless the Stovers' =)
God will prevail. I hope this helps to allow you to continue to do what is right and follow His plan.
May God bless your family. Government tyranny will end soon and all the political prisoners will be freed.
Fortunately using Gov't resources (We the People's tax $'s) to target people with conservative values is over for at least 4 yrs. Extreme leftists rioters went unpunished while the Democrats used the DOJ to go after parents voicing their opinions at PTA meetings. Horrific abuse of power.
Saw your message on nextdoor. Praying for your family.
God bless you my son. First off you are not a traitor! You stand for freedom and our God given right to do exactly what you did. We live in a world of double standards. Had you been involved in the BLM riots where millions of dollars were set on fire and destroyed you would have been just fine. God Bless you and your family. Take courage my friend. May the Lord Almighty surround you!
May your trials pass and blessings come your way!
Thank you for standing up for what's right! You are truly a hero and the way you have been persecuted is a terrible injustice. May God bless you and your family!
We don't know you, but we are praying for justice & recompense for you & your family, that everything that has been lost &/or stolen from you as a result of this injustice will be returned to you 100 fold!!! May God deal swiftly with those responsible for the injustice, & may He lift the veil from the eyes of every person who has bullied you or withdrawn their business from you. May Truth Prevail!
I will be praying for ALL of you during this period of your life!
I am praying President Trump will give you a pardon. I never believed you intended to violate the law.
A very good family that has helped many. Now they need help. Wish I could give more.
