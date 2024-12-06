Adoption Support Fund for Baby Warneke

Thank you for showing interest in supporting our adoption journey!

We have always intended to have adoption be a part of our story. We have been trying to have a biological child on our own for the last decade, being unable to thus far, we knew we needed to change course to adoption.

Our goal for this child is to love them as our own, while honoring and celebrating their unique heritage while also growing together as a family. We wish to enrich their life as much as they would enrich ours. We want to give them a life of love, exploration and the opportunity to teach them what it means to be family and the value of doing things together.

We have been selected by a birth mother and baby is expected to be born 1/8/2025. We are over the moon excited to welcome this new little one into our home.

We hope that you will join us in this exciting adventure as we begin our adoption journey. There are many ways to provide support:

Support us financially, but no pressure to do so. We have started this GiveSendGo campaign to help us with the high adoption fees. Any donation, big or small, is needed and appreciated. (Typical domestic adoption cost is around $25,000 - $45,000.)

Donate your hand-me-downs! This will be our first baby, so if you have gender-neutral baby items you no longer need, we will gladly take them off your hands.

New parent advice, this is our first kiddo, any advice you have on what to expect or things that were beneficial for you send them our way. You can do this by sending me an email or write us a comment.

Thank you for your support and encouragement as we embark on this adoption journey!