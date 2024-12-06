Adoption Support Fund for Baby Warneke

Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $290
Thank you for showing interest in supporting our adoption journey!
We have always intended to have adoption be a part of our story. We have been trying to have a biological child on our own for the last decade, being unable to thus far, we knew we needed to change course to adoption.
Our goal for this child is to love them as our own, while honoring and celebrating their unique heritage while also growing together as a family. We wish to enrich their life as much as they would enrich ours. We want to give them a life of love, exploration and the opportunity to teach them what it means to be family and the value of doing things together.
We have been selected by a birth mother and baby is expected to be born 1/8/2025. We are over the moon excited to welcome this new little one into our home.
We hope that you will join us in this exciting adventure as we begin our adoption journey. There are many ways to provide support:
Thank you for your support and encouragement as we embark on this adoption journey!
Walking alongside you on this journey
Love you, Merry Christmas!
