Please consider supporting the Brown family. During the hurricane a few months, a tree fell through their home. Since then, they have bounced between friends, Airbnbs, and hotels just trying to survive while their house was being rebuilt.





On top of this, there are various medical needs in the family, and this has only complicated things. They are only a few days away from their house being ready, but they are left without a place to stay for a few nights, in the middle of a large local event that left hotel prices astronomically high.





I set this up to help offset the cost of the hotel room, along with helping them catch up over the last few months financially. Also, they will probably need to replace a lot of stuff. Anything helps!