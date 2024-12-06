Campaign Image

Supporting the Brown Family

 USD $5,000

 USD $895

Campaign created by Vincent Blanchard

Campaign funds will be received by Gary Brown

Please consider supporting the Brown family. During the hurricane a few months, a tree fell through their home. Since then, they have bounced between friends, Airbnbs, and hotels just trying to survive while their house was being rebuilt. 


On top of this, there are various medical needs in the family, and this has only complicated things. They are only a few days away from their house being ready, but they are left without a place to stay for a few nights, in the middle of a large local event that left hotel prices astronomically high.


I set this up to help offset the cost of the hotel room, along with helping them catch up over the last few months financially. Also, they will probably need to replace a lot of stuff. Anything helps!

Ron and Joan Hagen
$ 500.00 USD
27 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
27 days ago

Cameron Family
$ 25.00 USD
27 days ago

Praying for your family through this!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Daryl and Lisa Johnson
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying you feel God's peace through life's storms.

Anonymous Giver
$ 75.00 USD
1 month ago

Jessica
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for your family.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

NA
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

