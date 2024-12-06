Help the McKelvey Family

On November 17, Brian had a headache, followed by dizzy spells which continued all week. By Friday Rachel took Brian to the ER where he started having horrible seizures. A significant brain tumor was found and Brian was transported to St. Joseph's Neuro Hospital in Phoenix. Testing there also found Brian has chronic heart failure & a clot in the left ventricle. After much debate by the "brain team" & the "neuro team", it was decided that Brian's best chance for survival was to do a high risk brain surgery first. And then, if he lived through that, to start working on his heart.

Thanks be to God, with much prayer by so many, and the amazing doctors, Brian is alive! After 11 days in ICU, he is "stable", working on recovery from brain surgery and being treated for the heart issues. Chemo & radiation will begins soon. Brian has a positive attitude and his stubborn Irish determination! This will be a long recovery process. The family covets your prayers and is appreciative & humbled by any financial assistance you can provide toward living expenses.