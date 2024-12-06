Help the McKelvey Family

Raised:
USD $12,050
Campaign funds will be received by Rachel McKelvey
On November 17, Brian had a headache, followed by dizzy spells which continued all week. By Friday Rachel took Brian to the ER where he started having horrible seizures. A significant brain tumor was found and Brian was transported to St. Joseph's Neuro Hospital in Phoenix. Testing there also found Brian has chronic heart failure & a clot in the left ventricle. After much debate by the "brain team" & the "neuro team", it was decided that Brian's best chance for survival was to do a high risk brain surgery first. And then, if he lived through that, to start working on his heart.
Thanks be to God, with much prayer by so many, and the amazing doctors, Brian is alive! After 11 days in ICU, he is "stable", working on recovery from brain surgery and being treated for the heart issues. Chemo & radiation will begins soon. Brian has a positive attitude and his stubborn Irish determination! This will be a long recovery process. The family covets your prayers and is appreciative & humbled by any financial assistance you can provide toward living expenses.
Replace fear with faith All will be well Huggs
Praying for your family.
The power of prayer. We are seeing it working right now in your family. Blessings to you and all your family
Rachael Brian and family we hold you all in our hearts and prayers What a testimony you all are of your unfailing love and Faith in Jesus you are an inspiration to us all well done good and faithful servants we love you so very much
Praying for healing and comfort for you all
Praying for you all.
Sending prayers!
We will be back with more. Hang in there! Hugs!!!!
We are 🙏 praying for Brian and his family. We love you guys!
May God continue to astound you with His grace, peace and provision
Praying for all of you!
Enjoyed playing poker with you
Love your neighbor as yourself...
January 12th, 2025
Brian handled his first week into Chemo/radiation pretty well. A little tired but otherwise few symptoms yet. Testing shows that his heart is making improvement- Priase the Lord. Maybe we will get rid of the defibrillator vest in the near future. We meet with heart doctors again Tuesday.
His good friend has kindly brought an RV for us to stay in down in the Valley so we don’t have to use a hotel. We got it parked at the Buckeye Equestrian Center so that between treatments and paperwork we can at least watch some competition and hear steers at night.
Our plan was to go home for the weekend but my poor sister and all of the kids at the house have a stomach bug. We can’t expose Brian to that yuck, so we went up near home and got a few things handled and then returned to the Valley. Thank you for everyone helping us right now. With kids, horses, a place to shower, insight and prayers. We will miss being at our church this morning but will watch online.
January 8th, 2025
Brain started chemo & radiation treatments today. Please pray for these to be effective!!
Brian's cognition is slowly improving, he will also be starting speech therapy which should help re-wire the brain.
Good news, the ventricle clot seems to have dissipated (thank you Jesus!) and cardiac output has improved with medication, so no stents are needed! Praise the Lord!
Please continue to lift the family up in prayer and donate where you can!
January 3rd, 2025
Last week we had a nice Christmas as a family. Thank you for those who helped make it special even though it was a little different. This week Brian had his Birthday. The kids all made cupcakes and cards for him with Auntie Emma’s help. His younger brother Craig came to spend some time with Brian and their brother Kyle, which Brian really enjoyed. Rachel’s mom has been here helping in so many ways to prepare for our next steps. Just about everyone at the house has been sick over the last couple weeks (except Brian of course. And he claims it’s because he’s too “tuff.”)
This coming week Brian and Rachel will be going to Phoenix five days out of the week for treatment on the tumor. The plan is for this to last six weeks consecutively. We are so thankful for everyone who is helping us out and offering to help so that we can make this as easy as possible for our family. We covet your prayers for everyone’s emotions and for us all to feel God’s guidance and peace. He has lined up more things than we can list, and although we don’t understand some of the “whys” we know he has a plan and we feel His love.
December 30th, 2024
Kim, admin. here: Sorry for a lack of updates, Rachel is so busy with doctor appointments, kids and animals it's hard to get info! A respiratory virus made a visit to their household as well, good grief! Please keep the entire family in your daily prayers! Brian is receiving treatments and is back texting on his phone, my husband communicates with him often! At our last in person visit Brian was happy, smiling and very positive, gotta love his attitude. Rachel posted this on FB today : Romans 5:1-5 💕
"Therefore, since we have been justified through faith, we have peace with God through our Lord Jesus Christ, through whom we have gained access by faith into this grace in which we now stand.
And we boast in the hope of the glory of God. Not only so, but we also glory in our sufferings, because we know that suffering produces perseverance; perseverance, character; and character, hope.
And hope does not put us to shame, because God’s love has been poured out into our hearts through the Holy Spirit, who has been given to us. "
This woman is an inspiration to us all! I know where she gets her strength, from our loving Heavenly Father, but she walks it out like a pro, everyday! We are blessed to be a part of the McKelvey family's difficult journey.
December 19th, 2024
Kim, admin., here, sorry for the lack of updates until now, trying to give the family time to process all that is happening.
Brian has been diagnosed with Glioblastoma, a fast growing type of brain cancer. He is facing chemo & radiation treatments. Rachel says, "the survival rate is not near long enough, in our families' opinion. We plan to fight hard & love on each other as much as possible." "We pray that we stay focused on our God & feel the love He has for us even stronger, in this next phase."
Please pray for the family, especially the children. Thank you for your financial support in this battle. To God be the Glory!
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.