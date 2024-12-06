Supporting Ayeshan

Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ,





We are blessed to be part of a loving, supportive church family that strives to walk alongside one another in faith and life’s challenges. We have the opportunity to bless one of our dear brothers who has been carrying a heavy financial burden.





This brother has been working tirelessly, taking on long hours and extra shifts to pay off debt. While his hard work is admirable, it has come at a cost—he’s had to miss many cherished church events, fellowship opportunities, and even time to rest in the presence of God and his community.





Your gift, no matter the size, is a tangible expression of love and encouragement. Together, we can lift this brother up, showing him the love of Christ in action.





“Carry each other’s burdens, and in this way, you will fulfill the law of Christ.” – Galatians 6:2