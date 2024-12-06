Campaign Image

Supporting Ayeshan

Goal:

 USD $800

Raised:

 USD $900

Campaign created by xavier cedeno

Campaign funds will be received by xavier cedeno

Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ,


We are blessed to be part of a loving, supportive church family that strives to walk alongside one another in faith and life’s challenges. We have the opportunity to bless one of our dear brothers who has been carrying a heavy financial burden.


This brother has been working tirelessly, taking on long hours and extra shifts to pay off debt. While his hard work is admirable, it has come at a cost—he’s had to miss many cherished church events, fellowship opportunities, and even time to rest in the presence of God and his community.


Your gift, no matter the size, is a tangible expression of love and encouragement. Together, we can lift this brother up, showing him the love of Christ in action.


“Carry each other’s burdens, and in this way, you will fulfill the law of Christ.” – Galatians 6:2

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 55.00 USD
1 month ago

Inspired by you bro!

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
1 month ago

Mallory from Dallas
$ 15.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 55.00 USD
1 month ago

Susan Wheeler
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

May God continue to bless all your hard work and integrity!

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Hope this helps a little. We are with you heart and soul. Know God knows and cares for you.

Amanda Surges
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

praying for you!!🙏🏼

Paul and Kerry Schultz
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

All our love and support!

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

Shawn and Jheni
$ 400.00 USD
1 month ago

Ayeshan, we love you, we miss you, and we’re praying for you!!

Lavender
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

I love you little brother! Don’t give up!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

