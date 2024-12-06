Supporting Jason Gillis

Support for Jason Gillis and Family in His Fight Against ALS





Jason Gillis, a devoted husband and father of three, is courageously battling ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis). This devastating disease has no cure, and many of the treatments that could help prolong Jason’s life are not covered by insurance.





Jason has dedicated his career to serving others. He has been a Wildland Firefighter with the Georgia Forestry Commission for 24 years, serving as a Region Manager and playing a critical role on the Southern Area Gold Complex Incident Management Team for over five years. Most recently, Jason has served as Finance Section Chief for the team, where his leadership and expertise have been invaluable.





Now, Jason and his family need our help. As they navigate this incredibly difficult journey, your support can make a real difference. Funds raised will go toward medical expenses, life-prolonging treatments, and helping ease the financial burden on Jason’s family.





Jason has given so much to his community and his profession—let’s come together to give back. Every donation, no matter the size, is a gift of hope and support for Jason, his wife, and their three children.





Thank you for your kindness and generosity. Together, we can stand by Jason and his family during this challenging time.