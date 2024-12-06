Supporting Paige & the Heinrichs Family

Raised:
USD $5,090
Campaign funds will be received by Paige Ferguson
This fund is being set up to support Paige's travel expenses to Canada, funeral costs, and additional help for the family. Paige's fiancé Allan Luke Heinrichs unexpectedly passed away the evening of December 4th. The details are still unknown. Allan and Paige grew their beautiful relationship over long distance between Canada and Colorado. We are all heartbroken at this unimaginable loss. We love and appreciate each one of you for supporting Paige and Allan's sweet family during this time. Please reach out to Chase or Carrie with additional questions.
Our thoughts and prayers are with you, your family and Alan's family.
Paige, I am so sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Sending my love to you
My condolences go out to you and the family!
Allan was a friend at Westfield. He was always fun to talk to. He usually had an opinion about whatever topic was discussed. His unlit office is a sad reminder that he's not coming back. Praying for Paige and the family.
My condolences to Paige and the Heinrichs family. He was my coworker at Westfield. He will be missed.
We will miss our dear colleague.
Paige, so sorry for your loss. I am praying that you and Allan's family find comfort in this time of sorrow.
I wish we could do more to help but we’re keeping you covered in prayer! Love you Paige!
Paige, I am praying continually for you, your family and the Heinrich family and friends. I am so very sorry for what you all are going through. I love you.
The Lord bless you and keep you, praying so much comfort and peace over all of you during this time.❤️
Dear Paige and family, we are so sorry and heartbroken, for your loss. May the Elohim of all comfort, comfort you and give you the peace that passes understanding, ... "beauty for ashes, the oil of joy for mourning, the garment of praise for the spirit of heaviness; that (you) might be called trees of righteousness, the planting of the YHWH, that he might be glorified." Love and blessings, K&C
I am so sorry for what you are going through. Know that there are many, MANY ppl that love you and are here for you. Hugs
