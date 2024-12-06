Giving Testen the Tools to Succeed

Testen is a remarkable 14-year-old boy with a kind heart, a bright mind, and a thirst for knowledge. Despite the challenges he faces, his big smile radiates joy and hope. It’s clear that God has a wonderful plan for his life, and we’re asking for your help to support him on this journey.

Testen moved here from Haiti and has been navigating life with the heavy burden of renal failure. His medical condition requires multiple dialysis treatments each week, which consume hours of his time and take a toll on his energy. These treatments are life-sustaining as he awaits the day when a kidney transplant will give him a new chance at health.

Because of his medical needs, Testen hasn’t been able to attend traditional school. Despite starting his academic journey late, he’s full of determination and excitement to learn. The goal is to catch him up to a grade level similar to his peers, but he needs specialized help to make this dream a reality.

We are raising funds to provide Testen with one-on-one tutoring tailored to his unique needs and circumstances. These lessons will allow him to learn at his own pace, build his confidence, and grow academically, even during long hours spent in the hospital. Your generosity will help equip Testen with the tools he needs to succeed, no matter the challenges he faces.

Every donation will help Testen advance in his studies and remind him of the love and support surrounding him. Together, we can provide him with the tools he needs to thrive and move forward in life.

Thank you for being part of Testen’s journey. Your kindness makes all the difference as we walk with him toward a brighter, healthier future.