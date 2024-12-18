Supporting the Davila family

“Pure and genuine religion in the sight of God the Father means caring for the orphans and widows in their distress and refusing to let the world corrupt you.” James 1:27

After 7 years of marriage and both raising older children, Tony and Kristin Davila have found themselves in the process of adopting a precious two year old child.

Although this has brought a new level of energy, excitement, and Blessing into their lives and home, it has also brought with it some new unforeseen financial responsibilities. This little blessing fell into their lap suddenly with no time to prepare for the expenses they would be faced with immediately after receiving the child in their care.

The majority of these financial responsibilities are attorney fees as well as adoption fees. They have had to hire three separate attorneys for their case and it’s definitely been a struggle.

Let’s try to help them bridge the gap as they continue the legal process and care for this precious child. Any help would be greatly appreciated. Last, but not least, let’s remember to PRAY for this family as they continue their journey.