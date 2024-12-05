Campaign Image

In Support for Cremation on Karen Cavanaugh

Goal:

 USD $850

Raised:

 USD $375

Campaign created by AMANDA EBY

Campaign funds will be received by AMANDA EBY

As some may have learned by now, we have lost our beloved Karen too soon. Sadly this has happened at a rapid pace, we are currently pulling together the funds to allow Karen's body it's final process into cremation as she had wished. We are so appreciative to all that have reached out in condolences and some have asked if anything more may be needed...we as her family feeling strongly that this final process needs to be done as quickly as possible for her Final Peace. The process will not begin until payment has been received up to 25 days, where after they'll begin charging a "body holding fee" (I apologize for the morbid speak). We ask no person to donate if you, yourself are in struggle.. Karen would NEVER accept that, however if your heart calls, even $5 could get us closer in amount which is sooner in Time. We thank you all in advance for you donation or share! 

Recent Donations
Show:
Brett and Anika
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

We are so sorry that you are going through this.

Chelsea N
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Sending you love and light. She was a beautiful soul.

Trudy Osborn
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

JR
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Angela Healea
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

I love you and I am sorry for your loss

Kerry Fairgrief
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

