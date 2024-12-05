In Support for Cremation on Karen Cavanaugh

As some may have learned by now, we have lost our beloved Karen too soon. Sadly this has happened at a rapid pace, we are currently pulling together the funds to allow Karen's body it's final process into cremation as she had wished. We are so appreciative to all that have reached out in condolences and some have asked if anything more may be needed...we as her family feeling strongly that this final process needs to be done as quickly as possible for her Final Peace. The process will not begin until payment has been received up to 25 days, where after they'll begin charging a "body holding fee" (I apologize for the morbid speak). We ask no person to donate if you, yourself are in struggle.. Karen would NEVER accept that, however if your heart calls, even $5 could get us closer in amount which is sooner in Time. We thank you all in advance for you donation or share!