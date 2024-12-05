Campaign Image

Supporting the Boyd family

 USD $14,868

Supporting the Boyd family

Please consider donating to help ease the financial burden the Boyd family is facing during this difficult time. Their oldest son, Eli, was recently diagnosed with a brain tumor, which was partially removed through surgery. He will now undergo chemotherapy and radiation to treat the remaining tumor. There are many ways to support the Boyd family, but a financial contribution will help alleviate the unexpected costs of medical treatments, travel, hotel stays, and food. Your generosity will go a long way in reducing their stress and worry. Please continue to keep Eli and his family in your prayers.

Recent Donations
Bogle
$ 300.00 USD
3 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 150.00 USD
6 days ago

Eli and family are all in our thoughts and prayers daily. That will continue. XOXO.

Scott and Missy Kartanos
$ 100.00 USD
10 days ago

We were at KU today for an appointment and saw Eli come in for treatment. Overheard he'd just left children's Mercy. I wanted so badly to give him my coat when he said he was cold. Weve been at KU for 3 years and love the care we've received. We're praying for Eli and his family.

Cox Family
$ 75.00 USD
17 days ago

Praying for you guys

Wirths family
$ 100.00 USD
17 days ago

Praying for you guys

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
17 days ago

The Horton Family
$ 75.00 USD
18 days ago

Deitchler family
$ 50.00 USD
19 days ago

Sending strength and prayers to you and your family

Mullen family
$ 100.00 USD
20 days ago

Praying for you all

The Hay Family
$ 50.00 USD
21 days ago

Praying for you

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
21 days ago

Stay strong!

Alex Clark
$ 50.00 USD
22 days ago

PEACE
$ 500.00 USD
23 days ago

I do not know your family, but my heart understands the battle!! My family was in a similar position when I was a child. I have great compassion for our community!! I will be praying for your entire family! Please let His peace and joy fill your hearts supernaturally!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
27 days ago

Praying! Our love…R & N.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
28 days ago

We are sending love and prayers for sweet Eli and his godly family.

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
28 days ago

Lucille Carson
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 350.00 USD
1 month ago

Sending all our love and prayers.

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

We heard about your situation for our kids who used to live in Wichita and want you to know that our church family is praying for you.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Much love to Eli and all of you from another Christian family praying fervently!

