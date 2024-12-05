Supporting the Boyd family

Raised:
USD $14,868
Campaign funds will be received by Kelsey Boyd
Please consider donating to help ease the financial burden the Boyd family is facing during this difficult time. Their oldest son, Eli, was recently diagnosed with a brain tumor, which was partially removed through surgery. He will now undergo chemotherapy and radiation to treat the remaining tumor. There are many ways to support the Boyd family, but a financial contribution will help alleviate the unexpected costs of medical treatments, travel, hotel stays, and food. Your generosity will go a long way in reducing their stress and worry. Please continue to keep Eli and his family in your prayers.
Eli and family are all in our thoughts and prayers daily. That will continue. XOXO.
We were at KU today for an appointment and saw Eli come in for treatment. Overheard he'd just left children's Mercy. I wanted so badly to give him my coat when he said he was cold. Weve been at KU for 3 years and love the care we've received. We're praying for Eli and his family.
Praying for you guys
Praying for you guys
Sending strength and prayers to you and your family
Praying for you all
Praying for you
Stay strong!
I do not know your family, but my heart understands the battle!! My family was in a similar position when I was a child. I have great compassion for our community!! I will be praying for your entire family! Please let His peace and joy fill your hearts supernaturally!
Praying! Our love…R & N.
We are sending love and prayers for sweet Eli and his godly family.
Sending all our love and prayers.
We heard about your situation for our kids who used to live in Wichita and want you to know that our church family is praying for you.
Much love to Eli and all of you from another Christian family praying fervently!
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.