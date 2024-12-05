Support Jankovic Family

Let Us Help Ljuban (John) Janković and His Fight Against Cancer

Dear Brothers and Sisters,



With hope in God’s mercy and the kindness of your hearts, we reach out to our community at this time because our beloved brother in Christ, Ljuban (John) Janković, has been diagnosed with cancer that has metastasized. His condition requires immediate and complex treatments, which are extremely costly and challenging for his family.



Ljuban and his family have been a shining example of selfless service to God and our community throughout their lives. His mother, sister, wife, and he regularly attend every Sunday service and have tirelessly volunteered to make our church a home filled with love and faith for all of us. Ljuban has always welcomed new members with warmth, introducing them to our community and embodying the true spirit of Christian life.



The news of his illness has deeply shaken and surprised us, but it has also united us in prayer to God for his healing. Ljuban is a devoted husband and the father of a young boy who is still in elementary school. This family, which has given so much to others, is now facing a great burden and is in need of our help.



We kindly invite you, dear brothers and sisters, to support this family by contributing to the medical expenses they are facing. Every donation, no matter how small, is a testament to love and support. Our community is strongest when united in helping those in need.



Please share this message with your friends, family, and anyone who may be able to assist. With God’s grace and your generosity, we believe we can make a difference.



“God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble.” (Psalm 46:1)



May the Lord bless and reward you for your kindness and compassion!







