Christmas for Nathalie

As you know, Barb has been in the process of adoption for the past 5 years. Because of the civil unrest in Haiti, things are at a standstill. Barb has been in the states for the past few months to try to raise funds and find a way to bring Nathalie to the US for a short visit, including meeting with various government officials, etc. She currently has an appointment in Jamaica to obtain a US visitor’s visa for Nathalie. There are still some major hurdles to getting to that appointment, and it will cost close to $20,000 just to get there. Most of all, we are asking you to cover this whole venture in prayer. If you can give, and feel led to do so, we have made this avenue open to you.