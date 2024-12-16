Guatemala Mission Trip

I have been blessed with the opportunity to spread the love of Jesus to people in need in Guatemala in the summer of 2025! We will be leading a medical mission trip to assist in clinics and counsel people in thier faith who are less fortanate than we are. I we have the opportunity to share our testimonies and faith, and pray with them to help lead them closer the Jesus. We will also be serving the next generation through a children's ministry in which we will have the chance to plant seeds of our Lord and Savior in their growing hearts and minds. I felt the calling from Jesus to go out and serve those in need for a good amount of time now, and my heart is ovewhelmingly full to be blessed with this trip. I am so excited to be able to pour into those who need it more than me and see Jesus work in miraculous ways. He has done so much for me and my life, so I know that He will work wonders in theirs, and it will be the experience of a lifetime to witness. However, I can’t do this alone. I need your help to make this trip a reality through donations. Every penny counts and I am extremely grateful for each and every penny. Thank you for helping to fund this trip and make a difference in the lives of those who are struggling to survive. God bless!