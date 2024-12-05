Mike Mills Remembrance & Family Support Fund

Dear Friends, we come together with heavy hearts and a deep sense of community support in the wake of the sad passing of, Mike Mills. Mike was the husband of 45 years of our dear friend and Bertelkamp colleague of 20 years, Rhonda Mills. Mike was a beloved husband, father, and friend, and his loss leaves an unfillable void in the lives of all who knew him.

We are raising funds to provide financial support for the Mills Family as they navigate the grief of Mike's passing and the practical challenges that come with the loss of a loved one. This fundraising campaign will help ease the burden of funeral expenses, any immediate financial needs, and allow the family time and space to grieve without the additional stress of financial worry.

If you are able, we ask for your kind donation in memory of Mike Mills. Every contribution, no matter the size, will go directly to support Rhonda and the Mills family during this difficult journey.

Thank you for your generosity and continued prayers. Together, we can help them feel the love and strength of our community during this time of loss.