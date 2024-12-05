Support Eric Genuis Ministry to Oklahoma Prisons

Eric is an acclaimed composer, virtuoso pianist and inspirational speaker. His beautifully creative melodies, exquisitely combined with his own modern style, gives rise to a unique musical experience with universal appeal. Eric shares his gift of music with the less fortunate and suffering of the world, or as he calls them, "the forgotten." Eric is accompanied by world-class violinists, cellists and vocalists. Through his foundation - Concerts for Hope - his troupe goes into rehab centers for PTSD veterans, memory care facilities, inner-city schools and even prisons. These are places that would otherwise have no access to this uplifting, memorable gift. Throughout all of his performances, he weaves together his original compositions with touching personal stories, humor and thought-provoking cultural insight. You can find more information about Eric and his ministry at https://www.ericgenuis.com/concertsforhope.

Through the efforts of a cadre of parishioners from Christ the King and St. John the Baptist Catholic Churches, Eric and his team have agreed to come to Oklahoma to perform four concerts for the men and women in our prisons, as well as concerts for Sister Maria at the Gospel of Life Dwelling (or GOLD) house, the Salvation Army and a local rehabilitation facility.

We have before us a unique opportunity to assist in this corporal act of mercy. Your contribution will permit us to offset the cost of travel for Eric and his team. If we are so lucky as to exceed these reasonable costs, any surplus funds will be used to ensure that Eric can return annually for the benefit of our Oklahoma forgotten.

Thank you for your consideration and God bless you and your family.