Bringing home MONTANA

Goal:
USD $1,000
Raised:
USD $855
My name is Lourdes, and my husband is Michael Kingery. We are heartbroken after the recent loss of my brother-in-law, who passed away at home, leaving behind his beloved 11-month-old puppy, Montana. She is precious but deeply traumatized, having lost the only human she trusted.
Montana is currently at Animal Control in Penticton, BC, and I have been working tirelessly to bring her to us in Houston, USA. However, we urgently need a family willing to provide her with love, shelter, and cuddles from December 6th to December 15th. A dear friend has offered to help transport her across the border during that time to ensure she reaches her next guardian angel in Seattle before flying to Houston.
Now we need to able buy my friend one way ticket on Dec 5th to Seattle
Your kindness and support would mean the world to us and Montana. Thank you.
I lost my brother who lived in Dallas unexpectedly in 2015 and we were fortunate that he had a dear friend who offered take his dog. So sorry for your loss and so glad Montana gets to stay in the family .
Prayers are with you. So sorry for your loss, and blessings on bringing Montana to a new home. Old Ag, class of ‘79
i love you guys and hope montana comes home to yall!!
Sending love from our family to yours. Love your pug friends, Flash and Yogi Amrhine
Safe travels, Montana! Gig ‘em & God bless you and yours!
So glad Montana has such a wonderful family to take care of him.
Love that Montana will be home very soon.
I'm heartbroken for your family but heartened to know Montana has you.
Godspeed, Montana, to your new home.
Anything for Ms. Kingery ~ Truman and Family
December 12th, 2024
Hi all ! Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for the outpouring generosity and love !!
We are so happy to report that Montana is doing great. She has gained a little weight, still working on potty task but it’s all right!
Her 1st birthday was yesterday and we can’t wait to celebrate her once she is home next Monday.
Thanks again for every donation and prayer sent our way !!
ps she loves toys !!!
December 7th, 2024
Thank you so much for your incredible love and support! Every penny truly counts, and we are deeply grateful for your generosity.
I’m happy to share that Montana is doing great and will remain at the animal shelter where she is currently being cared for. While shelters typically set a four-day stray hold, they are making an exception for Montana, allowing her to stay until December 15th.
We are currently raising funds to cover airfares, hotel accommodations, and meals for the transporter in Seattle. Additionally, we want to make a donation to the shelter for their kindness in allowing Montana to stay with them for over two weeks. Once Montana arrives in Houston, she will need to visit the vet immediately and undergo a 2-3 day quarantine to ensure the well-being of her new fur family that awaits her at home.
Your support means the world to us and to Montana. Thank you for being a part of this journey .
