Bringing home MONTANA

My name is Lourdes, and my husband is Michael Kingery. We are heartbroken after the recent loss of my brother-in-law, who passed away at home, leaving behind his beloved 11-month-old puppy, Montana. She is precious but deeply traumatized, having lost the only human she trusted.





Montana is currently at Animal Control in Penticton, BC, and I have been working tirelessly to bring her to us in Houston, USA. However, we urgently need a family willing to provide her with love, shelter, and cuddles from December 6th to December 15th. A dear friend has offered to help transport her across the border during that time to ensure she reaches her next guardian angel in Seattle before flying to Houston.

Now we need to able buy my friend one way ticket on Dec 5th to Seattle

Your kindness and support would mean the world to us and Montana. Thank you.