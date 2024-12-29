Help Keep Them Warm This Winter

Please help Buddy and Ann, elderly neighbors of Vince and Barbara Criste of St. John's parish, to purchase a new HVAC system for their home. Their system was 20 years old and no longer working. They had been using their fireplace up until last year when Buddy had to start using oxygen and they could no longer have open flames in the home. They have been using small heaters, heating blankets, and winter hats to keep warm! Both Buddy and Ann are in very poor health and are on a fixed income.

On Thanksgiving Buddy has admitted into the hospital for being unresponsive. His heart is in AFib so they are monitoring him closely and we hope he comes back home soon!

Ann is bedridden and also suffers from many other significant medical issues.

Help us care for our brothers and sisters in Christ!