Help Keep Them Warm This Winter

     Please help Buddy and Ann, elderly neighbors of Vince and Barbara Criste of St. John's parish, to purchase a new HVAC system for their home. Their system was 20 years old and no longer working. They had been using their fireplace up until last year when Buddy had to start using oxygen and they could no longer have open flames in the home. They have been using small heaters, heating blankets, and winter hats to keep warm! Both Buddy and Ann are in very poor health and are on a fixed income.  

On Thanksgiving Buddy has admitted into the hospital for being unresponsive. His heart is in AFib so they are monitoring him closely and we hope he comes back home soon!

Ann is bedridden and also suffers from many other significant medical issues. 

Help us care for our brothers and sisters in Christ!

Recent Donations
Updates

Update:

December 29th, 2024

Hello Everyone! 

Thank you to everyone who has so generously donated to help provide heat for Buddy and Ann. It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Buddy on Dec. 21st. 

Not only are we raising money to help cover the cost of the heat but any extra to help cover funeral costs. Your generosity means the world to Ann. 

If you could please pray for the repose of his soul by offering a Mary on his behalf and for Ann as she now navigates life after losing her husband of 56 years. 

May God Bless you! 

Prayer Requests

