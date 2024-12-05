Memory Quilts for the Jennings Girls

Goal:
USD $1,500
Raised:
USD $910
Life is full of unexpected moments, and we often wish we could hold on to the memories that mean the most. In this time of immense grief, many people have reached out to offer their support for Kali and the Jennings family. We would like to start this fund as a small way to show our love and help preserve the memories of their beloved husband & father, Jesse. The goal of this fund is to raise money for Memory Quilts out of his shirts, each one specially crafted for Jesse’s amazing daughters. These quilts will serve as a tangible reminder of their father’s love and the memories they shared together.
Any funds raised beyond the cost of the quilts will be divided equally among the three daughters to help with future needs and provide continued support in this difficult time.
Thank you for showing your love and care for the Jennings family. Your generosity and kindness mean the world to them.
We love you and hope this will be something your girls will hold close and find comfort in. We're praying for peace for your family!
We LOVE THIS FAMILY from 5 Lakes.
Praying for peace, wisdom, and strength for the days ahead. I hope these quilts will bring sweet memories and comfort to the girls.
Love and prayers to your beautiful family
Lean not on your own understanding,! Love and prayers for you and yours! Larry and Laura Markle
Sending prayers to the entire family.
Praying the love of God will bring you peace in this difficult time. May you find comfort in your precious memories and the promise of eternal life. Alicia & BJ Morris
Praying for Kali and the girls! What a beautiful things to carry on Jesse’s memory.
Such a beautiful, tangible reminder of Jesse for the girls. So glad to contribute to this.
Praying for your whole family and hope these quilts become a family treasure for the girls.
