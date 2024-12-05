Memory Quilts for the Jennings Girls

Life is full of unexpected moments, and we often wish we could hold on to the memories that mean the most. In this time of immense grief, many people have reached out to offer their support for Kali and the Jennings family. We would like to start this fund as a small way to show our love and help preserve the memories of their beloved husband & father, Jesse. The goal of this fund is to raise money for Memory Quilts out of his shirts, each one specially crafted for Jesse’s amazing daughters. These quilts will serve as a tangible reminder of their father’s love and the memories they shared together.

Any funds raised beyond the cost of the quilts will be divided equally among the three daughters to help with future needs and provide continued support in this difficult time.

Thank you for showing your love and care for the Jennings family. Your generosity and kindness mean the world to them.