Your Kindness Can Make a Difference

Hello, my name is José, and I’m reaching out with a humble heart to ask for your help. I’m 58 years old, living alone without family, and recently, life has become an overwhelming struggle. After losing my job, I find myself facing an uncertain future. Without Social Security benefits and with a series of chronic health conditions that have plagued me since the age of 28—arthritis and gout that have left me in constant pain—I am now confronting even greater challenges.



Currently, I am dealing with prostatitis and the strain of long-term anti-inflammatory use, which has taken a toll on my kidneys and liver function. To make matters more daunting, I have a growing 1.57 inches tumor in my larynx that is slowly robbing me of my voice. Despite these hardships, I have always been the one to lend a hand to those in need. But today, I find myself in a position where I need to ask for support to keep moving forward.

In my life, I have only felt vulnerable twice. The first time was in 2006 when, due to my mobility issues, I fell on the street and a young man came to my aid. I felt humiliated and helpless, as I was always the one who helped others. The second time is now, as I reach out to you for assistance.

I am in urgent need of funding to cover basic living expenses—rent, utilities, food, medications, medical exams, and potentially treatment for my tumor. Additionally, I need to adapt my work situation and pursue remote work. However, my outdated computer and lack of ergonomic equipment have become barriers to this new path. With your support, I can invest in essential tools like a reliable computer and an ergonomic chair, along with some food to help me sustain myself. My goal is MXN $17,000 to make this transition possible.

Even a small contribution can make a big difference. If 1,700 kind-hearted people can each give just MXN $10, I can continue to move forward and build a future filled with hope and stability. If financial support isn’t possible for you, a prayer or positive thought is just as meaningful to me. Your kindness, no matter how small, means more than words can express.

From the depths of my heart, I thank you for taking the time to read my story. Your support—whether it’s through a donation, or a prayer—will give me the strength to stand back up and face the road ahead.

With gratitude and blessings,

José

"Do not neglect to do good and to share what you have, for such sacrifices are pleasing to God." - Hebrews 13:16

ESPAÑOL

Tu Bondad Puede Marcar la Diferencia

Hola, mi nombre es José y me dirijo a ustedes con un corazón humilde para pedirles ayuda. Tengo 58 años, vivo solo sin familia y, recientemente, la vida se ha convertido en una lucha abrumadora. Después de perder mi trabajo, me encuentro enfrentando un futuro incierto. Sin beneficios del Seguro Social y con una serie de condiciones de salud crónicas que me han plagado desde los 28 años (artritis y gota que me han dejado con un dolor constante), ahora me enfrento a desafíos aún mayores.

Actualmente, estoy lidiando con prostatitis y la tensión del uso prolongado de antiinflamatorios, que ha afectado la función de mis riñones e hígado. Para hacer las cosas más desalentadoras, tengo un tumor creciente de 4 cm en mi laringe que lentamente me está robando la voz. A pesar de estas dificultades, siempre he sido yo quien ha brindado una mano a los necesitados. Pero hoy, me encuentro en una posición en la que necesito pedir apoyo para seguir adelante.

En mi vida, solo me he sentido vulnerable dos veces. La primera vez fue en 2006, cuando, debido a mis problemas de movilidad, me caí en la calle y un joven vino a ayudarme. Me sentí humillado e impotente, ya que siempre fui yo quien ayudó a los demás. La segunda vez es ahora, cuando recurro a ustedes en busca de ayuda.

Necesito su apoyo urgente para cubrir los gastos básicos de vida: renta, servicios públicos, comida, medicamentos, exámenes médicos y, posiblemente, tratamiento para mi tumor. Además, necesito adaptar mi situación laboral y buscar trabajo a distancia. Sin embargo, mi computadora obsoleta y la falta de equipo ergonómico se han convertido en barreras para este nuevo camino. Con su apoyo, puedo invertir en herramientas esenciales como una computadora confiable y una silla ergonómica, junto con algo de comida para poder sostenerme. Mi meta es MXN $17,000 para hacer posible esta transición.

Incluso una pequeña contribución puede hacer una gran diferencia. Si 1,700 personas de buen corazón pueden donar solo MXN $10 cada una, puedo seguir avanzando y construir un futuro lleno de esperanza y estabilidad. Si no puedes brindarme apoyo económico, una oración o un pensamiento positivo son igual de importantes para mí. Tu generosidad, por pequeña que sea, significa más de lo que las palabras pueden expresar.

Desde lo más profundo de mi corazón, te agradezco que te hayas tomado el tiempo de leer mi historia. Tu apoyo, ya sea a través de una donación, o una oración, me dará la fuerza para levantarme y afrontar el camino que tengo por delante.

Con gratitud y bendiciones,

José

"No os olvidéis de hacer el bien y de compartir lo que tenéis, porque esos son los sacrificios que agradan a Dios". - Hebreos 13:16



