PLEASE HELP ME PAY LOAN FOR MY FATHER'S BURIAL

Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $2,170
Campaign funds will be received by Karen Vance
PLEASE HELP ME REPAY FRIEND'S LOAN TO BURY MY FATHER.
As Dad's only child, I was his primary caretaker for 10-years as he suffered the debilitating progression of Alzheimer's, the final year of which he spent completely bedridden.
Dad's insurance covered the cost of his funeral, but not the additional cost of the cemetery fees. He took out the policy decades ago & never imagined today's exorbitant funerary costs.
A dear friend loaned me funds so that Dad's body wouldn't have to remain in cold storage until I saved up the money, but now I need to pay him back.
PLEASE HELP.
Dear Terri, I am sorry for the loss of your beloved father. He, like your mother, must have been a wonderful man to have raised a loving and caring daughter. May God bless you with His loving peace that transcends all understanding. My prayers are with you as you go through this Christmas season with loving memories of your parents. Love, Helena
Sorry you have to go through this. I had this experience with an uncle. I hope this helps.
Our condolences, Terri. Prayers for comfort and peace.
Blessings to you Terry
I'm so sorry for your loss
May God bless and comfort you during this incredibly difficult time, Terri.
My condolences and lotsa prayers!
Praying and thinking of you Terri!
