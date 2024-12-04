Campaign Image
PLEASE HELP ME PAY LOAN FOR MY FATHER'S BURIAL

Goal:

 USD $5,000

Raised:

 USD $2,170

Campaign created by Karen Vance

Campaign funds will be received by Karen Vance

PLEASE HELP ME REPAY FRIEND'S LOAN TO BURY MY FATHER.

As Dad's only child, I was his primary caretaker for 10-years as he suffered the debilitating progression of Alzheimer's, the final year of which he spent completely bedridden.

Dad's insurance covered the cost of his funeral, but not the additional cost of the cemetery fees. He took out the policy decades ago & never imagined today's exorbitant funerary costs.

A dear friend loaned me funds so that Dad's body wouldn't have to remain in cold storage until I saved up the money, but now I need to pay him back.

PLEASE HELP.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
29 days ago

Dear Terri, I am sorry for the loss of your beloved father. He, like your mother, must have been a wonderful man to have raised a loving and caring daughter. May God bless you with His loving peace that transcends all understanding. My prayers are with you as you go through this Christmas season with loving memories of your parents. Love, Helena

Kathie Levin
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

John Vance
$ 250.00 USD
1 month ago

Libby Gibson
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Steve Hallgring
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Sorry you have to go through this. I had this experience with an uncle. I hope this helps.

Carolyn Hilton
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Clint and Kathy Fegan
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Our condolences, Terri. Prayers for comfort and peace.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

John H
$ 250.00 USD
1 month ago

Blessings to you Terry

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Mike Rayburn
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

I'm so sorry for your loss

Chuck
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Nicole Holmes
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

May God bless and comfort you during this incredibly difficult time, Terri.

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Denise Smith
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

My condolences and lotsa prayers!

Kaitlin Baez
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying and thinking of you Terri!

