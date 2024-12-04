PLEASE HELP ME PAY LOAN FOR MY FATHER'S BURIAL

PLEASE HELP ME REPAY FRIEND'S LOAN TO BURY MY FATHER.

As Dad's only child, I was his primary caretaker for 10-years as he suffered the debilitating progression of Alzheimer's, the final year of which he spent completely bedridden.

Dad's insurance covered the cost of his funeral, but not the additional cost of the cemetery fees. He took out the policy decades ago & never imagined today's exorbitant funerary costs.

A dear friend loaned me funds so that Dad's body wouldn't have to remain in cold storage until I saved up the money, but now I need to pay him back.

PLEASE HELP.