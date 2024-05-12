Mission Trip to Guyana

I invite you as believers in Christ and his commandment to GO! Matthew 28: 19-20 "Therefore go and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, and teaching them to obey everything I have commanded you. And surely I am with you always, to the very end of the age." This is the Great Commission found in Matthew and our Lord and Savior's will for our lives. My name is Chad Clark and my daughter (Aryonna Clark) and I will be traveling on mission to Guyana in July of 2025. We are going with about 10 others that will travel to Guyana and are planning to put on a VBS, partnering with a local church in the Rose Hall area. If the timing for a VBS doesn't work we will be doing whatever God lays out for us to do in our time there. I ask that you keep all of us in your prayers and more importantly that God prepares the way in advance so that we may be His hands and feet to show a lost world his love. The collected funds will go for plane tickets and food while on mission. If any additional is collected, it will go to support other members on the mission team.

Thank you and God Bless.