Supporting Heart Warrior Max and family

Meet Max. He was born during the 2020 pandemic with multiple Congenital Heart Defects (CHDs) that were confirmed during his mom's Katie's 20 week anatomy scan.

Max’s CHDs include dextrocardia, atrial situs inversus, atrial ventricular septal defect, double-outlet right ventricle, upstairs/downstairs ventricles and heterotaxy syndrome.

We knew from birth Max would have to undergo 3 open heart surgeries

#1 BT Shunt - was performed in December 2020 at 3 months old

#2 Bidirectional Glenn - was performed in May 2021 at 7 months old

#3 Modified Fontan - was performed in November 2024 at 4 years old

**update** Unplanned #4 Modified Fontan - was performed December 2024 at 4 year old

Like most families impacted by CHD, our family was unaware until Katie’s 20 week anatomy scan.



Max was born in September 2020 during the global pandemic at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt. Within one week the doctors were pleased with how well he was managing on his own. The anticipated pulmonary artery band procedure was put on hold and Max was discharged after 12 days.

On December 23rd 2020 during Max’s weekly cardiology appointment he went into respiratory arrest. Max was admitted into the ICU and had his 1st OHS. He stayed in the hospital for 24 days.

Four months later Max had his 2nd OHS. Amazingly he was home within a week.

For the next 3 years Max continued to thrive and appears from the outside as a normal, active little boy. During this time we knew that another OHS was anticipated when he was 3 years old.

Earlier this year, in the spring of 2024, Max started showing signs of distress, turning blue when he became too active. He had a coil embolization during a heart cath procedure which fixed the issue, and he had a very happy and active summer. Max is always on the go - riding his bike, swimming, playing with cars and his big sister.

Recently Max underwent his 3rd OHS. It was scheduled and rescheduled during September and October. Finally on November 11 he had his Modified Fontan and was discharged 9 days later. The following week during his post op checkup, fluid was present around his lungs (pleural effusion) and he was readmitted to the hospital for treatment. Corrections were attempted during a heart catheterization on December 3, but were unsuccessful. Unplanned Open heart surgery #4 occured December 5. It was a very long and complicated 12 hour surgery. As of today, December 6, Max is intubated, sedated with his chest still open to reduce blood pressure. Your continued prayers are requested.

Katie has been living in Max's hospital room throughout November and now December. She has not been able to work since the beginning of November and bills are mounting. Your generosity will relieve her financial burdens, lift her spirits, and improve her quality of life so she can be the best mom she can be for not only Max, but for his older sister.

Thank you for all your support.