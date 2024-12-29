Supporting Heart Warrior Max and family

Raised:
USD $10,525
Campaign funds will be received by Robin Adelman
Meet Max. He was born during the 2020 pandemic with multiple Congenital Heart Defects (CHDs) that were confirmed during his mom's Katie's 20 week anatomy scan.
Max’s CHDs include dextrocardia, atrial situs inversus, atrial ventricular septal defect, double-outlet right ventricle, upstairs/downstairs ventricles and heterotaxy syndrome.
We knew from birth Max would have to undergo 3 open heart surgeries
#1 BT Shunt - was performed in December 2020 at 3 months old
#2 Bidirectional Glenn - was performed in May 2021 at 7 months old
#3 Modified Fontan - was performed in November 2024 at 4 years old
**update** Unplanned #4 Modified Fontan - was performed December 2024 at 4 year old
Like most families impacted by CHD, our family was unaware until Katie’s 20 week anatomy scan.
Max was born in September 2020 during the global pandemic at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt. Within one week the doctors were pleased with how well he was managing on his own. The anticipated pulmonary artery band procedure was put on hold and Max was discharged after 12 days.
On December 23rd 2020 during Max’s weekly cardiology appointment he went into respiratory arrest. Max was admitted into the ICU and had his 1st OHS. He stayed in the hospital for 24 days.
Four months later Max had his 2nd OHS. Amazingly he was home within a week.
For the next 3 years Max continued to thrive and appears from the outside as a normal, active little boy. During this time we knew that another OHS was anticipated when he was 3 years old.
Earlier this year, in the spring of 2024, Max started showing signs of distress, turning blue when he became too active. He had a coil embolization during a heart cath procedure which fixed the issue, and he had a very happy and active summer. Max is always on the go - riding his bike, swimming, playing with cars and his big sister.
Recently Max underwent his 3rd OHS. It was scheduled and rescheduled during September and October. Finally on November 11 he had his Modified Fontan and was discharged 9 days later. The following week during his post op checkup, fluid was present around his lungs (pleural effusion) and he was readmitted to the hospital for treatment. Corrections were attempted during a heart catheterization on December 3, but were unsuccessful. Unplanned Open heart surgery #4 occured December 5. It was a very long and complicated 12 hour surgery. As of today, December 6, Max is intubated, sedated with his chest still open to reduce blood pressure. Your continued prayers are requested.
Katie has been living in Max's hospital room throughout November and now December. She has not been able to work since the beginning of November and bills are mounting. Your generosity will relieve her financial burdens, lift her spirits, and improve her quality of life so she can be the best mom she can be for not only Max, but for his older sister.
Thank you for all your support.
Sending love and prayers for Max.
Our Prayers are with you Max!
Prayers and wishes for Max to recover fully and go home soon.
Wishing all of the best for Max!!!
Max is in our prayers. Thank you for allowing us the opportunity to help this worthy family.
My GOD bless Max for a quick recovery.
Praying for complete healing!
Tell Max I’ll see him at the pool this summer. Our prayers are with him!
I pray your baby get well soon. I will be praying for you all
Praying for little Max and a strong, strong heart every day. God give you all strength and peace and rest in this season. Love, Brian and Lisa
Sending love and prayers for Max and family
Blessings to little Max. Praying for your healing.
Prayers and good wishes for putting this all behind you
A strong boy, just like his mama. Keeping you all in my thoughts. 💜
Thinking of Max and wishing him a speedy recovery.
Praying for little Max, Katy, and Grayson
December 29th, 2024
Max spent Christmas in the hospital (again). He was there in 2020 for his first open heart surgery. At least we are close to the hospital and can visit daily. Max has lots of family stopping by to play, ride his cozy coupe and walk to the playrooms. They are keeping him until his sodium level gets to where it needs to be.
December 20th, 2024
Max is a fighter. He's still in the hospital, but finally out of the ICU. His chest tubes were removed yesterday. Now the focus is on ensuring the fluids around his lungs stay in check so he can come home. Hopefully in time for Christmas. Thank you for your continued prayers and generosity.
December 14th, 2024
Max has had his good days and not so good days. Doctor's say his heart is working fine, but yesterday he was having trouble breathing. Last night he had a procedure done by the ENT team to remove scar tissue and blockage from his airway. Hopefully this resolved his issues and he can start eating again. Continued prayers are needed. This is a longer hospital stay that was anticipated. Your support is essential and greatly appreciated.
December 9th, 2024
Max has been sedated for 4 days now. Yesterday they closed his chest. Today they removed him from the ventilator. Due to the amount of time Max has been under sedation he is experiencing bouts of delirium, which is not uncommon in these situations, but hard for Katie to witness. Hopefully this will subside by tomorrow and better days are ahead. Katie is thankful for all of your generosity and love. Keep holding Max and Katie in your prayers. Blessings.
December 7th, 2024
Words can not express the gratitude and appreciation for the love and support for Max and Katie. We thank you all for your caring and generosity.
Max is recovering after the unexpected 12 hour revision on December 5. The doctors completely reworked his Fontan that they performed on November 11. He is resting, still intubated, and sedated. We are praying and hoping for a positive outcome.
