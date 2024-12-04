Help with Keeping my Car

Goal:
USD $300
Raised:
USD $175
Campaign funds will be received by Taylor Russell
I am on the verge of losing my only transportation if I can't make my car payment. The only car I've ever owned was stolen and impounded and I cannot afford the fees to get it out (almost $1000). I am making payments on a car from a used lot, but I am between jobs and struggling to make the payment of $210 plus late fees. If I am not able to pay it, I will lose the car and the down payment I made on it, and it will be very hard for me to find work where I live without transportation. I also use my car to doordash and sleep in when I have nowhere else. If I am able to keep it, I'll be able to get back on my feet and earn money. Anything at all adds up and will help.
Wishing you some relief from this situation. Please take care!
Praying everything comes together for your benefit
