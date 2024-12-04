Help with Keeping my Car

I am on the verge of losing my only transportation if I can't make my car payment. The only car I've ever owned was stolen and impounded and I cannot afford the fees to get it out (almost $1000). I am making payments on a car from a used lot, but I am between jobs and struggling to make the payment of $210 plus late fees. If I am not able to pay it, I will lose the car and the down payment I made on it, and it will be very hard for me to find work where I live without transportation. I also use my car to doordash and sleep in when I have nowhere else. If I am able to keep it, I'll be able to get back on my feet and earn money. Anything at all adds up and will help.