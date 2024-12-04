Getting Goose to Australia !!

Hey everyone!

You’ve probably seen my posts about this, and yes, it’s for real! I’m moving to Melbourne, Australia, in January to play professional soccer! This incredible opportunity came out of nowhere right after my season ended and even though I am not that close to being prepared to head down under.. I couldn’t be more excited. The season starts in March, but I’ll need to get there early to settle in and get ready to hit the ground running for preseason.

On top of this exciting move, I’m graduating this December with my bachelor’s degree from Chicago State! While I’m thrilled to take on this new chapter, I expected to be here (Chicago) until June but I couldn't pass this up, so I still have rent to pay for my apartment in Chicago and several other expenses to manage during this transition.

I’m reaching out because I need a little help to make this dream a reality. I’m working at my service job as much as I can in the meantime, but I’m also hoping to ease the financial burden on my parents, who have supported my soccer journey since I was a kid. They’ve already done so much for me, and I want to take responsibility for making this dream happen.

I’m raising funds to cover my flight, visa costs, moving expenses, rent, and other essentials as I get set up in my new home. My goal is $5,000, but truly, anything helps! Even a prayer or good vibes sent my way means the world to me.

This journey means so much to me, and I’m so grateful to everyone who has supported me along the way. Your encouragement has brought me this far, and I can’t wait to make you all proud. Thank you for considering supporting me in this next big step. :)

P.S. Anyone can come visit!! & I promise I will be active on Social Media for everyone to keep up on if they would like!







